72andSunny, Badger Agency, Zambezi and more

We’re back this Friday with news of vast expansions across creative, strategic and development teams in agencies around the world. Let’s dive in to see who went where this week in the industry.

72andSunny

72andSunny promoted Emily Connelly to the Director of Brand Management. With seven years of experience with the agency, Connelly has been a key delivery leader to brands including Google, United Airlines and Tinder.

Arketi Group

Judson Phillips joined the Arketi Group as Vice President. Phillips brings over 20 years of B2B marketing experience at companies such as Primus, Advectis by Xerox and BioIQ.

badger agency

Badger Agency is expanding its team with eight new recruits in an effort to continue to diversify its team with authentic new voices. Hires include Brooke Adler as artistic director, Brooke Erlich as content strategist, caroline fasulo as marketing manager, Sophie Gerritsen as senior artistic director, Ana Laraya as a junior editor, Judy Pardo as Director of Commercial Affairs, Li Ya (Jessie) Ruan as an accountant and Hannah O’Toole as a junior editor.

Deloitte Digital

Dounia Senawai joins Deloitte Digital as Chief Commercial Officer. With eight years at the firm, Senawai will now lead all go-to-market efforts across Deloitte Digital’s offerings, alliances and marketing functions.

Effie in the world

Effie Worldwide hosted Allison Knapp Womack as the new CEO. In this role, Womack will lead the operations of global programs such as the Effie Awards, the development of Effie’s global network and the company’s global operations.

figure

promoted fig Samantha Deevy lead its direction of the integrated strategy. Deevy will be responsible for using Fig’s creative, data-driven approach to providing strategy to clients on his list.

Hanson Dodge

Hanson Dodge hired Megan DeAngelis as the first Technical Account Manager. Coming from his previous role as account supervisor at BVK, DeAngelis will help manage the agency’s expanded digital responsibilities due to new clients like Colectivo Coffee, Now Vitamins and Keen out and children’s lines.

Havas Health & You

Havas Health & You named Laura Mizrahi as Creative Director of H4B Chelsea, his flagship agency. Mizrahi will strive to drive agency growth and brand success through a connected user experience that meets the demands of the health and wellness landscape.

Hill+Knowlton Strategies

Brenna Terry joins Hill+Knowlton Strategies as President of Global Healthcare. Terry brings over 20 years of experience in the healthcare communications industry and will be responsible for the vision, strategy, client relationships and development of H+K’s healthcare business.

Humancare

Healthcare company IPG Humancare has hired Lauren Cohen as Managing Director and Creative Head. In this role, Cohen will direct all client and brand creativity and work to elevate the agency dedicated to human care.

Mediavine

Michelle Peguero joined Mediavine as Vice President of Influencer Partnerships, Sales. This hire represents the agency’s focus on influencer partnerships, aimed at meeting growing demand from brands and advertising.

Nail

Cameron McCormack joins Nail Communications as producer and director. In this role, he will work with clients such as Lifespan, IGT and Preservation Society of Newport to create content, shape key marketing initiatives and lead the agency’s film production practice.

Pixly

Ryan Shepard joined influencer marketing agency Pixly as Senior Partnerships Manager. Sheppard previously gained expertise in driving successful campaigns for brands such as PlayStation, Buffalo Wild Wings and Johnson & Johnson.

Advertisement Rinck

Lisa Ardia was promoted to Associate Director of Media at Rinck Advertising after building a solid reputation for expanding agency capabilities and providing innovative solutions to clients.

RSA Films

RSA Films added hybrid creative talent Sam Coleman on its list for its first performance in the United States. Coleman was previously artistic director of Adidas Originals at 180 Amsterdam.

seed label

Seedtag has brought in new senior executives to expand its sales and publishing teams and drive its growth in the United States. Brian Danzis as general manager, Charles-Gabriel as Senior Vice President, US, West Coast and International Sales, Lora Feinman as Senior Vice President of US East Coast Sales, David Otis as U.S. Vice President, Independent Agencies, Jim KleinickU.S. Vice President, Midwest Sales and Tina Iannacchinosenior publishing manager in the United States.

Semi-broadcast

Semcasting named Christy Ercolino as Vice President of West Coast Sales. Joining the company at a time of growth and expansion, Ercolino will use his experience leading growth-oriented teams to work closely with Semcasting agencies and brands to solve their problems with managed services. and the company’s automated platform.

Sid Lee

Sid Lee expands its creative and social teams with new recruits. Celine Faledam joined as creative director, Robbie Izar as creative director of social and Damara Dikeou as executive director of social.

Stein IAS

Stein IAS restructures its client services team to drive growth. Gemma Newton is director of customer services EMEA and Jeremy Bramwell was promoted to Marketing Director.

Label the media

Tagger Media has hired Kinvara Bentley as the new Chief Commercial Officer, EMEA. In this role, Bentley will generate revenue in the region, identify new business opportunities and work with the company’s customer portfolio.

TBWA/Neboko

Brian Swords joined TBWA/Neboko as Chief Client Officer. In this position, Swords will develop the agency’s service offering to support the profitable growth of international business, while developing key accounts and supporting the development of new business.

The Local Collective

The Local Collective is expanding its management team with two new recruits. Laura Noseworthy joined as Vice President, Client Services, and Omar Morson as creative director, head of design.

united minds

United Minds hosted Nadine Redd Blackburn as Executive Vice President, Culture, Equity and Inclusion, Behavior and Systemic Change. Blackburn was previously the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Manager for Converse, Jordan, Nike North America and One Nike Marketplace.

VidMob

VidMob has recruited two key new recruits to join its board of directors. Additions include Mainardo de Nardisformer CEO of OMD Worldwide, and Laura outfitpartner of Shamrock Capital.

Vivaldi Group

The Vivaldi Group has hired Darren Richardson as a global lead partner, chief creative and technology officer. Richardson will shape the company’s creative vision, with a focus on creating value for its global customer base.

Zambezi

Laura Stayt was promoted from Executive Director of Business Operations to President at Zambezi. In this role, Stayt will oversee the agency’s global expansion while developing its commercial operational tasks and leading profitability, growth, talent, communications, business development and client experience.