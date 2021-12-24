POMPANO BEACH, Florida– (BUSINESS WIRE) –$ towing # 95towing– 95 Towing, based in Pompano Beach, announces that it has chosen Law Advertising as its benchmark agency and is expanding its customer service and operations center in South Florida. “We are delighted to partner with Law Advertising to help us with our growth plan, and with our expanded operations, we will be well positioned to serve our community in South Florida and beyond,” said David Chase, vice -President of operations for 95 Towing.

“As the population continues to grow in our region, the need for reliable towing and roadside assistance naturally increases with it. Our team, equipment and resources are one of the best-assembled organizations in the industry. This operations center will be the foundation of our anticipated growth throughout the East Coast and will bring many jobs to the region, ”continued Mr. Chase.

95 Towing assists individuals and businesses with automotive and transportation needs throughout Florida. From vehicle towing and roadside assistance, to medium and heavy towing, motorcycle towing, equipment movement and accident assistance, 95 Towing has the experience to answer all your questions. towing / transport needs. With their expanded Broward County operations center, large fleet and extensive network of resources, these industry pioneers are changing the way customers do business with the towing industry. Available 24/7/365, 95 Towing is here to HELP the community. For more information on towing 95, visit www.95Remorquage.com or call 954-4-TOWING (954-486-9464).

The Tow 95 serves the needs of businesses and individuals throughout South Florida. Our team has served the community for over 30 years. We live on our HELP (Ha, Eeffective, Llocal & Pprofessional currency). By leveraging our in-depth knowledge of the towing and hauling industry, technology and small business operations, 95 Towing is disrupting the industry at a rapid pace. For more information on Towing 95, call 954-4-TOWING or visit our website at www.95Remorquage.com.

Law Advertising, founded in 2015, is the advertising agency for licensed professionals in a variety of industries. Law Advertising has developed programs that help over 40 million licensed professionals with industry specific advertising. Our programs ensure compliance while delivering results in regulated industries, often subject to advertising restrictions. For more information on Law Advertising, call 1-877-74-LAWAD or visit www.LawAdvertising.com, www.Mesotheliomallc.com, www.WrongfulDeathLawyers.com, www.b2cdata.com & www.qualifiedleads.com.

