A group of clients win a move for an advertising agency

A handful of new clients are gaining ground and a surge in demand for full-service digital marketing post-lockdown has paved the way for a new Birmingham home for M3.Agency.

The full-service advertising agency, which also has bases in Albrighton and London, has invested more than £750,000 in a two-year plan that will see it boost its revenue in the second city to £2million and to carry out a recruitment campaign that will increase membership by more than a third.

The first stage of the expansion plan is now complete, with the move into the Cubo Work buildings in Birmingham, giving it a 30-seat office and access to the latest meeting rooms, shared collaboration spaces and entertainment facilities , including bars and views of Chamberlain Square .

It’s been a successful first three years for the city business which has seen it grow from a standing start in 2019 to a workforce of 18, with roles currently available in SEO, advertising to pay-per-view. click (PPC) and social media. .

Andrew Cove, Director of Digital Marketing at M3.Agency, said: “Covid-19 has seen marketing budgets come under intense scrutiny and spending has shifted to the long-term channels of SEO and media. social.

“As soon as the world reopened, we saw existing and new customers increase their spending in performance-based channels, such as PPC and paid social advertising, as they sought to take advantage of new opportunities.

“Digital marketing is driving our growth in Birmingham and businesses are looking for a strategic approach that encompasses all the different disciplines, whether it’s SEO, PPC, video or social media. We can deliver it all. all under one roof and it really creates value for the customer.”

He continued, “We had outgrown our old office so we wanted the next move to be somewhere we could call home for several years to come and that’s what we have in Cubo. There’s room for 30 people to work in our own dedicated hub and then we have all the great shared facilities which I’m sure will lead to more opportunities.

“Recruiting the best talents is crucial for the growth of M3.Agency. This building is in one of Birmingham’s best locations and will help us leverage a mindset shift among candidates who have missed being in the office environment.

“We also recognize that people are looking for a better work-life balance, so we wanted to go further by introducing flexible start and end times and giving staff the choice to work from home with a credit system. .”

M3.Agency provides brand development, creative, digital marketing, media planning and web development services to a host of clients including Capstone Foster Care, MG Motor UK and West Midland Safari Park.

Its Birmingham office has grown significantly, and over the past six months the company has won tenders to provide digital marketing services to Amplifi, One Global Property and The Acacium Group.

Cove added: “We have really strengthened our leadership team in Birmingham, with the appointment of Steve Price as Creative Director, Emma Bowen as Group Account Director and Dave Gayson as Chief Performance Officer. .

“The latter has been promoted to this new role and will be key in helping us introduce our ‘Modern Marketing Masters’ model which aims to ensure we have specialists in all creative, communications and marketing disciplines the client needs. might need.

“This will help us achieve our goal of growing our Birmingham operations by 50% year-on-year.”