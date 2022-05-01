A woman “witch marked by a religious leader and accused of giving her mother cancer” recounts her ordeal | UK News

A woman who says she was called a witch as a child and accused of giving her mother cancer fears the religious leader behind those claims is still operating in the UK today.

Phoenix Faith told Sky News she was starved, beaten and subjected to an exorcism where her head was shaved after attending a church group in London.

The former model, who moved to the UK from West Africa as a child, believes other victims of this type of abuse go undetected – and has urged them to come forward .

Met Police investigated the Phoenix child cruelty allegations but said there was “insufficient evidence” to bring charges.

It comes after Sky News revealed beliefs in witchcraft had been linked to reports of rape, assault, forcible confinement and death threats in the UK since 2018.

“I was brainwashed and tortured”

Phoenix said she started attending the church group as a child after her mother received treatment for lung cancer.

She said that within weeks a religious leader in the church claimed she was a witch who had caused her mother’s illness.

Phoenix reported his allegations to the police in 2020



Phoenix told Sky News she was then ‘brainwashed’ and ‘tortured’ into admitting she had given her mother cancer.

She added, “(The religious leader) was beating me to breaking point when I was shouting, ‘Yes (I’m a witch)!'”

Phoenix said that for several months in the religious group, she had to endure extreme fasting, beatings with a broom and reciting psalms every hour.

In an alleged incident, she said her head was shaved in an exorcism ceremony that took place near the sea.

Fighting back tears, Phoenix told Sky News: “It was pitch dark and (the religious leader) shaved my hair off and threw it in the ocean.

“I literally had no hair.

“When I was going to school…I had this bandana…and I put it on my head.

“I would ask people to rip it out, run away, and be like, ‘Where did all your hair go? Where did all your hair go?'”

Phoenix said her mother would beg her, “Please set me free”



“The accusation of witchcraft is something that ruins your life”

Phoenix said her mother was initially convinced by the religious leader’s claims that she was a witch and pleaded with her daughter, “Please release me.”

“I said, ‘Mum, if I had the powers I would set you free – I don’t have the powers,'” Phoenix told Sky News.

“Of course it made me feel awful.”

Phoenix said she later discovered that her “confession”, where she was forced to admit she was a witch, had been taped.

She believes this recording was used to convince others that she was involved in witchcraft.

Phoenix said it was a “huge relief” when her mother finally stopped believing the religious leader’s claims, but the alleged abuse had a lasting impact and “cut short” her modeling career as an adult.

“The witchcraft accusation is something that ruins your life for a long, long time,” Phoenix said.

“I would say it was something that ruined my life, stopped me from having friendships. I isolated myself for a very, very long time.”

Phoenix (L), pictured with singer Dua Lipa, had a successful modeling career which she says was ‘cut short’



Phoenix said she was “extremely concerned” that the religious leader could still lead religious groups and she reported her allegations to Met Police in 2020.

However, detectives told him in December 2021 that there was “insufficient evidence” to press charges and the case was dropped.

Phoenix has now urged anyone who has experienced abuse related to beliefs in witchcraft to contact the police.

In a direct message to victims, she said: “I implore you if you are out there, any of you, if you have ever experienced this kind of stigma and this kind of witchcraft abuse, I implores you to please come forward and go to the police and report it, or if you know someone who confided in you.

“Because this thing is a virus – it’s a hidden virus that you don’t hear about.”

Victims of witchcraft abuse ‘beaten, burned and cut’

Leethen Bartholomew, head of the National FGM Center at Barnardo, expressed sympathy for Phoenix, saying her alleged ordeal would have been “a terrible thing for her to go through”.

He said he was aware of exorcisms in other cases where victims were beaten, burned and cut due to the belief that it would ‘create an opening’ for an ‘evil spirit’ to leave a body.

Leethen Bartholomew of Barnardo’s says exorcisms can involve horrific abuse



He also revealed that some victims were subjected to a “half-strangulation” where they were brought to the “point of near death”.

Mr Bartholomew told Sky News: “The idea is that you trick that evil spirit inside that child into telling him that he’s going to die for the spirit to leave that body.

“The list can go on and on.”

Children killed in UK linked to beliefs in witchcraft

In November, it was announced that the Met Police would receive new training to spot signs of child abuse linked to beliefs in witchcraft, as they are often “missed or misdiagnosed”.

Such beliefs have previously been linked to the torture and murder of children in the UK, including eight-year-old Victoria Climbie in 2000 and 15-year-old Kristy Bamu in 2010.

Victoria Climbie was tortured to death in 2000



Kristy Bamu drowned in a bath during an exorcism on Christmas Day 2010



Children’s charity Barnardo’s has raised concerns about a potential rise in cases during the coronavirus pandemic, warning that people contracting the virus could be branded witches by those with such beliefs.

The charity also said cases could have been missed when children were out of school during COVID shutdowns.

Who believes in witchcraft and who is targeted? Met Police say abuse linked to beliefs in witchcraft or spirit possession may involve ‘ritual or satanic abuse’

The force warns that ‘significant harm’ can occur, including murder, due to efforts to ‘exorcise’ or ‘deliver’ harm from a vulnerable child or adult

Examples have been recorded in various religions including Christianity, Islam and Hinduism.

The latest figures show around 1,950 alleged child victims were identified by English counsel in 2018/19, a 34% increase on the previous year.

The number of known cases suggests that only a small minority of people who believe in witchcraft or spirit possession continue to abuse children and adults, according to the Met Police

What did the Met Police say about the Phoenix case?

In response to the Phoenix case, a spokeswoman for the Met Police told Sky News: “In October 2020 we received a report of non-recent child cruelty allegedly taking place.

“Following a thorough investigation and based on all the evidence available to officers, the decision was made that the matter did not pass the evidentiary test and no further action was taken.

“Complainant has been fully uncovered.”