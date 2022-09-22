AD Ports achieves a key milestone in the works of the new terminal

AD Ports Group has installed the first 90-ton block for the quay wall of CMA Terminals Khalifa’s new port, marking the development milestone with a special ceremony.

Announced in September 2021, the development of the new terminal is on track with a budgeted capital expenditure of AED 3.3 billion. The terminal is expected to be operational in the first half of 2025 and will be managed by a joint venture owned by CMA Terminals (70% owned), a subsidiary of global transport and logistics giant CMA CGM, and AD Ports Group (30% owned). .

AD Ports Group is developing a wide range of maritime support infrastructure for the terminal, which will provide CMA CGM with a new regional hub.

Senior executives from AD Ports Group, CMA CGM and marine contractor NMDC attended the ceremony, where they signed the block and watched it being put into place via a marine crane.

When the quay wall is completed, the signed block will be one of more than 6,000 in the 19m deep quay pocket, the port will be able to accommodate the largest container ships in the world. Other facilities under development include a 3,500 meter detached offshore breakwater, a fully constructed railway platform and 1,000,000 m² of terminal yard.

When ready, the new terminal will have an initial capacity of 1.8 million TEUs, will be fully integrated with Etihad Rail and will significantly improve the connectivity and position of Khalifa Port as a key gateway to the region.

Saif Al Mazrouei, Managing Director – Ports Cluster, AD Ports Group, said: “Today marks a key moment in the development of the new terminal at Khalifa Port, which will lead to increased trade volumes and add new links. trade with other leading companies. ports, boosting the UAE economy. The scale of this 1,200 meter quay wall is indicative of the ambition of this project which will create a major hub for CMA CGM, one of the leaders in maritime transport and logistics, supported by technology and services peak.

“With the arrival of CMA CGM, the Port of Khalifa now provides hubs for three of the world’s top four shipping lines, cementing our position as the leading enabler of trade, logistics and industry.”

Michael Lund Hansen, CEO of CMA Terminals Khalifa Port, said: “This is an important moment for our company and our partners, as work continues to develop this new terminal, which will expand our group’s shipping and logistics network. In the region. Khalifa Port is a leading global hub that supports trade flows to and from Abu Dhabi. With our new terminal and the liner services it will attract, Khalifa Port will see increased connectivity to global markets and the development of multimodal logistics facilities and advanced port infrastructure.

David Gatward, Director of Engineering and Technical Services, AD Ports Group, said: “We have made great strides in the development of CMA Terminals Khalifa’s port, as evidenced by today’s ceremony. Apart from the start of the construction of the quay wall, other ongoing marine works including land reclamation for the new terminal, construction of a new harbor basin and a detached offshore breakwater, are on the right track. Recently, the contract for the design and construction of a 33 kV substation was also awarded. The ongoing development and expansion of the terminal will increase our container handling capacity and enhance operational efficiency. »

Khalifa Port is one of the most technologically advanced ports in the world, with the first autonomous transport truck system in the Middle East, automated storage cranes, aerial drones, 360 degree sensory system and an automated terminal operating system.

It has been ranked in the top five of the World Container Port Performance Index (CPPI), developed by the World Bank and S&P Global Market Intelligence. – TradeArabia News | Service