AD Ports appoints consortium for Marsa Zayed master plan

AD Ports Group, a leading trade and logistics facilitator, has appointed a Jordanian consortium consisting of Dar Al Omran and Maisam Group to develop the master plan for the Marsa Zayed megaproject in Aqaba, Jordan.

This appointment follows the signing by AD Ports Group of several agreements with Aqaba Development Corporation in 2021 for the development of tourism, transport, logistics and digital infrastructure in the region, reinforcing Aqaba’s status as a center key region for tourism and business.

The consortium of Jordan’s leading architectural consultants will develop the master plan for a total area of ​​3.2 million square meters at the Marsa Zayed site, which will consist of several neighborhoods including residential, retail, catering , commercial and office, hotels and leisure areas. .

Abdullah Al Hameli, Managing Director – Economic Cities and Free Zones Cluster, AD Ports Group, said: “AD Ports Group places great importance on the development of the project in cooperation with leading local companies. The appointment of the consortium of market leaders Dar Al Omran and Maisam Group for the development of Marsa Zayed is a manifestation of this philosophy. As market-leading companies, they each have the local expertise, on-the-ground experience and a shared vision to create the ambitious projects needed to strengthen Aqaba’s position as a destination. tourist and commercial major in the region.

“The development of Marsa Zayed, along with other ongoing strategic projects in Aqaba, will boost the broader efforts of the leaders of Abu Dhabi and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan to boost trade and tourism in the region and to develop world-class infrastructure to expand the facilities available to travelers and businesses via sea, land and air.

As part of a series of wider agreements between AD Ports Group and Aqaba Development Corporation, the Marsa Zayed project will include a new state-of-the-art cruise terminal in Aqaba and serve to boost visitor numbers due to the development of King International Airport Hussein. The site will also benefit from the proximity of a modernized multipurpose port.

With its connected ecosystem, in addition to easy access from the South Coast Highway and close proximity to the city center, Marsa Zayed is fast becoming a prime location for local and international investors looking to rent, jointly own or develop serviced land in the mixed-use and entertainment development. – TradeArabia Press Office