AD Ports set to create a logistics hub in Abu Dhabi

AD Ports Group, the region’s leading logistics, industry and trade facilitator, said it has partnered with UAE-based multi-business conglomerate Ghassan Aboud Group to establish one of the largest wholesale and multi-category food logistics centers in the region in Khalifa. Abu Dhabi Industrial Zone (Kizad) in collaboration with the Rungis International Market.

Based in Paris, Rungis is one of the largest fresh produce wholesale markets in the world with a turnover of 10 billion euros.

The project was announced during the official launch ceremony of the project held on site in Kizad.

The ‘Regional Food Hub – Abu Dhabi, in collaboration with Rungis’ will bring together wholesale buyers, sellers, logistics players, consolidators and distributors from around the world, enhancing the diversity of all food categories available to consumers in the UAE and beyond. Region.

The project will partner with leading global wholesale market players to ensure services, facilities and systems are world-class and the site is sustainable, hygienic and a zero-waste ecosystem to meet post-pandemic requirements.

It will facilitate trade in proteins, seafood, pulses and rice, fruits, vegetables, dairy products, dry foods and fresh flowers. Food businesses from all countries can offer their products and shoppers will have a selection of thousands of fresh items managed in a safe and clean environment, positioning the UAE as an important part of the evolution of food chains. global food supply.

Covering an area of ​​3.3 km² in Kizad, the Regional Food Hub – Abu Dhabi will be one of the largest of its kind in the region.

Its ecosystem will include commercial pavilions, logistics services, refrigerated and ambient warehouses, essential government services, waste recycling facilities and various other supporting equipment and services.

The project is designed to accelerate the government’s national food security strategy and improve the flow of food trade through Abu Dhabi. By reducing overall food supply chain costs, the Food Hub will provide a competitive ecosystem for local and global players.

Rashed Abdulkarim Al Blooshi, Under-Secretary of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED), Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Logistics Sector Development Committee, said: “Food safety and security are among the top priorities of the Emirates. Arab Emirates, and this major new trade hub will drive the efficiency of food supply chains and help improve safety, affordability and sustainable access for wholesalers in the UAE.”

“At ADDED, we want to support the launch of the ‘Regional Food Hub – Abu Dhabi’ which strengthens public-private partnership, as part of our broader work to achieve a knowledge-based, diverse and sustainable economy,” said he added. .

Managing Director and CEO of AD Ports Group, Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, highlighted the importance of this project and its role in supporting the UAE’s efforts to be number one on the Global Security Index food by 2051.

“Developing new resources like this, which will bring together leading local and global suppliers, supporting them with cutting-edge innovation and world-class infrastructure, demonstrates AD Ports Group’s commitment to facilitating food trade in accordance to the key objectives of the UAE National Food Security Strategy which was launched by our wise leaders in 2018,” he said.

“Our partnership with Ghassan Aboud Group is an important step towards promoting public-private collaboration and aligns our efforts to support the food sector by utilizing the world-class infrastructure and logistics in Kizad, in addition to our technological capabilities. advances that improve food safety and security,” he added.

Founder and Chairman Ghassan Aboud said, “We are committed to investing in the food value chain in the UAE and are confident that our partnership with AD Ports Group will mark a pioneering step in the food processing and distribution sector. in the UAE”.

“Readily available value-added infrastructure and services will provide an integrated ecosystem for local and global food suppliers and deploy cutting-edge digital technology to promote food-related innovation,” he added. .

Stéphane Layani, Chairman and CEO of Rungis, said: “We believe that the challenges encountered during the Covid-19 crisis call for supply chain management in which wholesale markets play a strategic role.

“Our ambition, working with strong and recognized public and private partners in Abu Dhabi over the years, is to create a network of wholesale markets that can connect to each other in a truly unique global network that will provide enormous additional strength to food supply chains and ensuring essential food security,” he noted.

“With our support and the leadership of our partners, the development of this next generation of infrastructure in Abu Dhabi will make this possible,” he added.-TradeArabia Press Service