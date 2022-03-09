ADVERTISEMENT: Infomercial — Crystals for sleep





Experiencing sleep disturbances may include an inability to fall asleep or sleep uninterrupted while still feeling unsteady upon waking; there may also be a feeling of increased fatigue or even a need for sleep during the day. Besides physical illnesses such as inflammation, cysts and “bad nerves”; activities such as shift work, jet lag, negative energy fields near your bed, and various types of emotional stress can also cause trouble sleeping.

In order to effectively improve your sleep, it is important to be aware of natural sleep cycles. From dream research, it has been discovered that light sleep (REM) is filled with dreams and deep sleep, alternated during the night. Emotional and physical regeneration also follow this same sleep cycle. In this way, toxins and wastes are excreted from the tissues and the renewal process takes place during periods of deep sleep.

Typically, regeneration cycles last between two and three hours. If you are emotionally and physically fit they may be a bit shorter, but with illnesses and heavy emotional issues they may be longer. Normally, the body needs three of these regeneration cycles per night in order to process the events of the day. Therefore, it is assumed that an average duration of eight hours of sleep is sufficient to fully regenerate body and mind.

However, if you sleep more than eight hours, the body will have time to do more regenerative work. This is why an illness often leads to a need for more sleep.

Crystal therapy can help you! Combine with other activities that also help you fall asleep – meditation, relaxation, walks, etc.

Point: Place a rolled stone under your pillow!

Use the following crystal therapies

Agate is useful if a section or slice is placed under your pillow. It helps induce deeper, calmer and revitalizing sleep. All the dreams you will have will be comfortable and safe. Agate also helps you if you tend to wake up early and can’t get back to sleep.

Amethyst improves the quality of sleep, in cases when unfinished business causes disturbing or anxious dreams. Such dreams are typical of an increased need for sleep and the simultaneous decrease in the quality and value of sleep. Anything that you feel unable to directly address and that has been put aside during the day will appear at night and be processed during sleep. In this way, your sleep is of a type simply filled with incidents, worries and conflicts repeated many times and with different variations until they are dealt with. Because dreams like this are just as much mental work as your conscious daytime thoughts, the resulting brain activity means your sleep lacks the depth necessary for renewal and regeneration.

Angelite an awareness stone brings a sense of calm and inner peace. A problem solver for many, the calming energy of this crystal can soothe your worries and anxiety, which is exactly the reason for insomnia.

Angelite is an excellent choice if you have a stressful day and experience restless nights. You can meditate with an Angelite gemstone to relax or simply place it on the four corners of your bed as it can restore your sleep pattern and help you wake up feeling refreshed.

Aventurine makes it particularly easy to fall asleep, as it helps you let go of persistent cycles of disturbing thoughts, images and feelings. It brings with it the necessary calm and relaxation, so that you can fall asleep peacefully.

celestite, since it is also a soothing stone, celestite is a no-brainer for better sleep. Its high vibrations are good for repelling chaotic thoughts. Celestite is also known as a stone of extreme serenity as it bridges the gap between the third eye, heart and crown energy centers. Which leads to a deeper sense of spirituality, openness and deep intuitive wisdom. When we feel connected to our intuition and a higher purpose, it can ease tangled thoughts and bring us to a beautiful place of rest.

Chrysoprase is useful when it is difficult to sleep through the night or to cope with nightmares, especially in children who wake up restless in the middle of the night. It also frees your mind from disturbing images and very unpleasant sensations.

Clear Quartz is an energizing crystal and is known to activate the healing energies of other nearby crystals. This magical gemstone helps you fall asleep and have sweet dreams while you sleep.

You can hold a clear quartz crystal in your hand and think about your worries just before you fall asleep. Then place the crystal under your pillow while you sleep as it can reassure you.

Hematite also known as the stone for the spirit is a beautiful crystal that is helpful if you have trouble sleeping due to hysteria and anxiety. It promotes a calming atmosphere, heals emotional imbalances, and helps you get deep sleep.

It is a good choice to hold the hematite crystal in your hands, close your eyes and consider a good sleep just before going to bed. Place the Hematite gemstone under your pillow while you sleep.

Howlite is known to have a calming energy that helps relieve stress and fight insomnia. For anyone who has difficulty sleeping. Howlite is an excellent gemstone with a calming energy that helps you overcome bad moods and sleep well. This crystal especially calms people with uncontrollable anger and teaches them to stay cool. You can have a piece of Howlite crystal with you throughout the day as it can absorb your anger and relax you. You can also use it on the four corners of your bed as a grid to help you sleep well and prevent bad dreams.

Lepidolite also known as the transition stone or the stone of peace, brings balance and harmony, important requirements for restful sleep. One of the best crystals used for sleep issues, Lepidolite is made up of lithium, which is good for treating mood swings and depression. Lepidolite crystal is helpful if you are anxious, angry, or fearful, and it affects your nighttime sleep, or you have trouble falling asleep. The crystal calms your mind and is both soothing and relaxing, making it a great choice for restoring good sleep patterns. During the evening, you can hold the lepidolite crystal in your hands for a while to relieve your stress and relax your muscles. The crystal balances your mind and body so you feel comfortable as you try to sleep. You will wake up optimistic and happy if you sleep with the crystal under your pillow.

moon stone sounds like a perfectly named crystal for sleep, right? A stone from New Beginnings has been used to improve the quality of sleep for several centuries. It is known for its calming effect. Moonstone helps reduce emotional tension, encourages gentleness, which will help you drift off to dreamland. After all, moonstone takes care of the energy of the moon.

Ocean Jasper facilitates falling asleep and allows you to sleep more soundly. It also promotes nighttime renewal, especially if you place several tumbled stones in a circle around the bed.

pink quartz is the crystal of well-being, which helps you to absorb the energy of love and healing. Promoting calm, it will help you maintain the energy you need to sleep well.

Scolecite is at the top of the list because it has an excellent action to help your sleep. It has a deeply calming and soothing energy that is also very effective in helping to relieve stress. It is both one of the crystals for insomnia and a stone that encourages lucid dreaming. So if you wish to have lucid dreams, this can also help you.

Selenite The crystal is known for its high frequency vibrations and brings a deep sense of calm and peace. With its mystical healing ability, this gemstone gets rid of all negative energies and is often used in meditation. For sleep disorders such as insomnia (lack of sleep), this crystal surrounds your body with positive energy while you sleep, so when you wake up you feel refreshed and rejuvenated. A large selenite crystal kept in your bedroom or right next to your bed can create a peaceful atmosphere, take away all your worries, and help you calm down and get a good rest.

smoky quartz also known as the Stone of Cooperation is a powerful crystal with brilliant stress relieving ability. It improves the quality of your sleep and helps you live in the moment by getting rid of all your worries.

Additionally, this gemstone can drive out negative energy and rectify emotional blockages that may be contributing to your insomnia. Smoky Quartz is a good crystal for calming your mind and body, relieving stress throughout the day, and promoting peaceful sleep.

black tourmaline improves sleep, brings rapid relaxation by removing negative thoughts and energies. It facilitates falling asleep and also allows you to sleep until morning. It is also useful when electronic pollution is disturbing your sleep pattern and there is no other way to protect or neutralize the problem.

Unakity is also a stone useful for relieving stress and has a beautiful heart-based energy that facilitates emotional healing.

They help you feel a greater love for yourself, helping to boost your self-esteem and stimulating feelings of love and compassion. These are useful grounding stones and are beneficial to use in your daily meditation as they stimulate the third eye and can help birth the ability of clairvoyance. These are good crystals for sleep that also help release anger and other negative feelings that can keep you up and can also make you feel sick.

