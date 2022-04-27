After a year of significant growth, leading audio agency,

Sherman Oaks, Calif., April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Oxford Road, a leading independent performance audio agency, is making new additions to its leadership team with chief operating and finance officer Mark Piazza, vice -Executive Chairman Neal Lucey and Vice President Chief Data Operations Officer Christy Daniels.

“We are delighted to add this stellar talent to the growing agency,” said Oxford Road Chairman Steven Abraham.. “They enthusiastically share our mission and our values ​​and with them we are ready for even greater success.

COO/CFO, Mark Piazza, joins the Oxford Road family with an impressive background. Piazza most recently served as SVP, Business Intelligence & Insight Group at 4A. Previously, he was CFO and COO for North America at The Engine Group, where he was responsible for finance, mergers and acquisitions, talent, technology and real estate for the organization. backed by private equity. Previously, Piazza served as North American CFO at MediaCom for 10 years, successfully growing the organization to be named Ad Age’s 2015 Media Agency of the Year.

“I look forward to providing strategic financial leadership and operational guidance to the entire organization so that it can accelerate its impressive growth trajectory both domestically and internationally,” said Piazza.

With over 14 years of advertising industry experience focused on customer service, business intelligence/analytics and data product development, Christy Daniels is excited to join the team. of Oxford Road as Vice President, Data Operations. In his new role, Daniels will lead the agency’s data and analytics efforts. “I believe my project management background will serve the business well as we develop operational solutions to deliver data-driven insights and advanced analytics to support our staff and customers,” says Daniel.

Neal Lucey is delighted to join OXFORd as Senior Vice President of Strategy and Products. Prior to joining Oxford Road, Neal spent the past eight years at MediaCom as a Group Director overseeing large accounts like Ring, where he grew annual sales from under $200m to over $1bn. dollars and was the Los Angeles office champion for MediaCom’s planning product. Lucey’s primary focus as Executive Vice President is to ensure the quality and production of Oxford products are of the highest standard. He will lead efforts to roll out Oxford Road’s philosophy and planning process through advice and strategic direction.

“I am delighted to join Oxford Road and look forward to making a positive impact on the agency’s list of high-growth clients. It’s an exciting time to join the agency with his talent and depth of experience in audio advertising. Neal said.

