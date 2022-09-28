Agency Corner Staffing opens in LaPlace – L’Observateur

LAPLACE — As Jaimie Williams now resides in Houston, LaPlace will forever be her home, and she looks forward to serving people and businesses in the community through her new venture, Agency Corner Staffing.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony with parish officials celebrated the inauguration of the business, located at 1520 W. Airline Highway in LaPlace in the suite next to Saint Optical.

Williams has always been in the business of helping people. It’s a value she learned from her mother, the late Dorothy Williams, as well as her brother, former Major League Baseball player Gerald Williams, who died earlier this year.

Williams upheld her family’s legacy of caring for others as the owner of a Houston-based credit repair business known as Credit Merit Consultants. She also owns a candle business, Credit Merit Home Scents, and a resume-building business called Resume the Right Way.

While his Houston-based businesses served St. John the Baptist Parish and surrounding areas from afar, Williams saw the need to open a recruiting agency in his hometown.

Agency Corner Staffing has a dual purpose of helping businesses build a strong workforce and serving local families who need help finding employment. More than an ordinary staffing agency, Agency Corner Staffing also offers notary services, resume building services and interview courses that prepare candidates to become successful employees.

“We want all businesses to know that we are here and that we are ready and willing to help fill the jobs for them. If anyone is looking for jobs, we need them to fill those positions,” Williams said. “Even though I left LaPlace in 2005 when Katrina arrived and moved to Houston, I often come home because I still have so much family here. placement agency in my hometown for years, I saw that there was a need for help here, especially after the storm. The need right now is really to get people in the know who want to go back to the work and who are ready to work. We need people to put in the work, whether it’s a full-time position or even if it’s just as needed.

According to Williams, administrative jobs, warehouse jobs and medical positions are currently in high demand, creating great opportunities for locals who are ready and willing to work.

Temporary hours of operation are 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday, and by appointment only on Saturday. The company can be reached on several social media, including: Theagencycorner on Instagram, ACSLaPlace on Twitter and Agency Corner Staffing on Facebook.

The company’s website, agencycornerstaffing.com, includes online forms for companies to post inquiries and job seekers to upload resumes.

According to Williams, Agency Corner Staffing will offer a 10% discount on the first customer invoice within the first month after official opening.

For more information, please visit Agency Corner Staffing at 1520 W. Airline Highway in LaPlace or call 985-233-4385.