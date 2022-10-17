Agency People News In Brief (October 17, 2022)

WASHINGTON — Dentons Global Advisors has expanded its government relations team with four new hires from DLA Piper’s federal law and policy practice group. Matthew (Mac) Bernstein and John Merrigan have been named partners of Dentons. At DLA, Bernstein was a partner and Merrigan was co-president. Jessica Woolley, who was a DLA government affairs consultant for 15 years, joins Dentons as an associate partner. Stephanie Jebeyli, formerly a DLA Policy Advisor, is an Advisor at Dentons. The four new appointees are based in Washington.

SÃO PAOLO — Brunswick Group has appointed Roberta Lippi to head the company’s São Paulo office. Lippi has over 20 years of experience in various aspects of strategic communications consulting, including corporate positioning, crisis, media relations, stakeholder engagement and media training. Prior to joining Brunswick, she worked as a journalist for several leading Brazilian business publications, including Valor Econômico, Gazeta Mercantil and Folha de S. Paulo. She was previously a consultant and editor of the magazine of the Brazilian Association of Corporate Communications of Aberje, Comunicação Empresarial.

CHICAGO — KemperLesnik has named Doug Manning as senior vice president of business development. Manning, a veteran sponsorship and marketing executive, will join KemperLesnik’s sports and events marketing division to help grow the agency’s services in sponsorship consulting, management and activation. Prior to joining KemperLesnik, Manning served as president of You Are Here, an Atlanta-based sponsorship and activation agency.

WASHINGTON — Invariant has hired Natalie Giordano to help build and guide the company’s external communications. Giordano joins Invariant from Purple Strategies, where she helped Fortune 500 companies build and protect their reputations, manage pressing issues and condition the market for commercial success. His experience leading and executing campaigns spans all industries including healthcare, manufacturing, financial services and consumer packaged goods.