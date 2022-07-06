Amherst County Public Schools Education Foundation Introduces New Branding | Latest titles

From staff reports



The Amherst County Public Schools Educational Foundation, Inc. (ACPSEF) has introduced a new logo that represents support for education thanks to two CSPA students.

Following a logo contest open to all CSPA students, two students were selected for their designs. First place winner Citalli Hernandez and second place winner Dereon Shelton received gift cards for their work.

Thanks to Professor Ursula Bryant’s graphic design class at Lynchburg University, the first place logo was given a clean look while maintaining the original concept. The students met with ACPSEF leaders to learn more about the foundation and how it supports schools, teachers, and students in Amherst County.

Bryant’s students worked diligently to create the final logo. The Education Foundation’s new branding will be rolled out just in time for the 2022-2023 school year.

ACPSEF, a non-profit organization dedicated to improving the education and learning environment for students in Amherst County, strives to gain community resources by raising awareness of the importance of education and developing partnerships with local businesses. Through fundraising events, sponsorships and grants, the foundation has provided over $180,000 in additional funds directly to classroom teachers.

These funds are used to purchase equipment and technology that are not included in CSPA’s annual budget.