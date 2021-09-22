Anti-Vax demonstrators qualified as “cowards” for the attack on a journalist

Protesters gather at the Shrine of Remembrance in Melbourne, Australia over new COVID vaccine requirements for construction workers. (Getty)

A reporter called his attackers “cowards” after being bombarded with a can and a cup of urine while reporting on anti-vaccine protests.

Paul Dowsley, reporter for 7 News Melbourne, was at a rally against mandatory COVID vaccines for construction workers in Melbourne, Australia to brief viewers on the protests.

But as he spoke to the camera, Dowsley was attacked by protesters, who put him in a headache, threw a can over his head and covered him in urine.

Despite the ugly scenes, Dowsley told Australia’s Sunrise program he was doing “fine” – and punched those who attacked him and his cameraman.

He said: “To be caught this way was so unexpected.

Paul Dowsley faces attacks from protesters in a separate incident while covering a rally against mandatory COVID vaccines in Melbourne, Australia. (7News)

Dowsley was filmed being pushed into a trash can by a protester. (skynews.com.au)

“I’m here to report what people think and feel, I want to report what they say, I want to report their cause and I hope to get some respect and be treated in a much better way than that.

“It’s such a cowardly way to behave.”

Watch: Australia deploys thousands of police to counter anti-lockdown protests

Dowsley added: “The back of my head has seen better days, I can’t see it but I’m told there’s a little bump and scratch.”

Protesters refused to speak to Dowsley during his report, but he was yelled at by people who said he did not “mean their cause”.

He told 7 News: “I’m just a journalist doing my job, doing my best to tell you the facts as they are presented to me and as I see them.”

The protests in Melbourne this week were a reaction to an announcement by the Victorian government that all construction workers must show proof of a vaccine – or an intention to do so – by Friday if they want to work.

New site rules were also imposed, including the closure of tea rooms and a total ban on eating or drinking inside.

The Construction, Forestry, Maritime, Mines and Energy union (CFMMEU) encouraged its members to be vaccinated against COVID but opposed its being mandatory.

Members of the Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) with Victoria Police force enter and fire non-lethal crowd control rounds at protesters refusing to leave the Shrine of Remembrance in Melbourne, Australia. (Getty)

Victoria Police members and protesters clash at the Shrine of Remembrance in Melbourne, Australia. (Getty)

He says he will “always advocate for security, jobs and freedom of choice” – including the decision to get the vaccine.

The story continues

Protesters in Melbourne this week are calling on the union to oppose the government’s vaccine mandate.

However, the union would not be able to avoid any demands from the government if mandatory vaccines were introduced.

Watch: protests in Melbourne as virus fears halt construction