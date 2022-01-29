Astros Announces Rebranding of Triple-A Subsidiary to Sugar Land Space Cowboys

The first time fans will see the uniforms in action will be March 28-29 when the Sugar Land team take the field as the Sugar Land Space Cowboys for the first time against the Houston Astros. The two-game exhibition series will begin at Constellation Field on March 28, with the Sugar Land team in their home uniforms, then the first time the away uniforms will be seen in action will be March 29. at Minute Maid Park in Houston.