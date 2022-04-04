Beacon Media Group becomes the new brand image of ChizComm

Beacon Media Group, the largest marketing and media agency for children and toys in North America is the new brand name of Chizcomm Ltd. and Chizcomm Beacon Media. Under the direction of Donna McNeil in Toronto and Kathleen Campisano in New York, the rebranding is an exciting new step in the company’s growth as an integrated, omnichannel marketing and media agency in the areas of lifestyle, entertainment, toys and games. Beacon Media Group will combine the company’s media and communications arms, which include Beacon Media in New York and Beacon Communications in Toronto.

Donna McNeil and Kathleen Campisano will lead the Beacon Media Group through this next step, with MacNeil as President of Beacon Communications and Campisano as Marketing Director and Managing Director of Beacon Media. Both Campisano and MacNeil have led strategies and teams across award-winning campaigns for many of the world’s most iconic and successful brands for kids, entertainment, toys, games and CPGs, both in agency work and in previous marketing leadership roles with companies such as Spin Master, Fisher Price and Barnes and Noble. With the support of parent company Genius Brands International, Inc., Inc. (Nasdaq: GNUS), Beacon Media Group will continue its mission to deliver innovative marketing and media campaigns that meet the demands of an ever-changing consumer landscape.

“New name, new energy, new game as we enter a busy and exciting year,” says MacNeil. “Our history of building great brands with customers is something we celebrate and honor as we grow. We are proud of our success in brands and entertainment for children and families, and as Beacon, we look forward to growing on this mandate and more.

“Beacon just makes sense given our commitment to elevating brands through dynamic and innovative marketing and media strategies that transcend today’s ever-changing marketplace,” says Campisano. “We know brands, we know audiences, we know media, and we pride ourselves on bringing that knowledge, expertise and creativity to our clients every day. We look forward to what the future holds!

To learn more about Beacon Media Group’s services, visit beaconmediagrp.com and follow @beaconmediagrp on social media.