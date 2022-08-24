Biden administration appoints more than 130 American Indians to key positions

US President Joe Biden has appointed more than 130 American Indians to key positions in his administration so far, the best representation of the community which makes up around 1% of the US population.

In doing so, he not only fulfilled his promise to the community that he made as the 2020 presidential candidate, but also shattered the record of his predecessor Donald Trump who nominated more than 80 Indian Americans and his former boss Barack Obama, who had appointed more than 60 American Indians to key positions during his eight years as president.

More than 40 American Indians have been elected to various state and federal levels, including four to the United States House of Representatives. Don’t miss the more than 20 American Indians at the head of the biggest American companies.

While the very first presidential appointment was during the Ronald Regan era, this time around Biden has appointed American Indians to nearly every department and agency in his administration.

“American Indians have been imbued with a sense of seva (service) and this is reflected in their enthusiasm for taking up positions in public service rather than in the private sector,” the entrepreneur, philanthropist and capitalist told PTI. -Silicon Valley-based venture capitalist Mr. Rangaswami.

“The Biden administration has now named or nominated the greatest group yet and it goes without saying that we are proud of our people and their accomplishments for the United States,” Rangaswami said. Rangaswami is founder and director of Indiaspora, a US-based global organization for leaders of Indian descent. Indiaspora keeps track of the rulers of Indian origin.

Biden, who has had a close relationship with the community since his days as a senator, often jokes about his relationship with Indians. He made history in 2020 by selecting Indian-born Kamala Harris as his running mate.

The list of Indo-Americans in the White House as compiled by Indiaspora indicates that there would be only a few meetings inside the White House or in Biden’s Oval Office that would not have an Indo-American presence. American.

His speechwriter is Vinay Reddy, while his senior adviser on COVID-19 is Dr Ashish Jha, his adviser on climate policy is Sonia Aggarwal, the special assistant on criminal justice is Chiraag Bains, Kiran Ahuja leads the Office of personnel management, Neera Tanden is his senior adviser, and Rahul Gupta is his drug czar.

Last week, when India’s Ambassador to the United States, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, hosted an Independence Day reception at India House, Indo-Americans in his administration represented nearly every major branches of the US government.

The young Vedant Patel is now the deputy spokesperson for the State Department, while Garima Verma is the digital director of the First Lady’s office. Biden has also named several American Indians to key ambassadorial positions.

According to the list prepared by Indiaspora, more than 40 American Indians have been elected to various positions across the country. Four are in the House of Representatives – Dr Ami Bera, Ro Khanna, Raja Krishnamoorthi and Pramila Jayapal. This includes four mayors.

Led by Native Americans Sunder Pichai of Google and Satya Nadella of Microsoft, there are more than two dozen Native Americans at the helm of American companies. Among others, Shantanu Narayen from Adobe, Vivek Lall from General Atomics, Punit Renjen from Deloitte, Raj Subramaniam from FedEx.

