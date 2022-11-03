Biden rallies resistance and urges Americans not to base their votes on inflation and other trivial concerns

President Joe Biden gave an unusual speech Wednesday night, urging Americans who don’t support his policies to vote for Democratic candidates anyway to save democracy from “extreme MAGA Republicans” and other “dark forces” threatening to destroy the country.

“We have to vote knowing what’s at stake and not just the politics of the day,” Biden said at Union Station in Washington, DC, the former site of a huge homeless encampment. “In our bones, we know that democracy is in danger.”

The president has called the upcoming midterm elections a “struggle for the very soul of America,” implicitly berating voters who may be inclined to support Republicans because they worry about the rising cost of life due to runaway inflation under Biden’s watch.

Americans shouldn’t base their votes on petty personal concerns, the president said, because this was a “watershed moment” for the country that demanded that “all Americans, regardless of party,” speak of a “unified voice” in favor of the Democrats. “This is no ordinary year,” he said. “So, I ask you to think long and hard about the moment we find ourselves. »

Biden, 79, began the speech by directly linking the January 6 storming of the Capitol building to last week’s attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband (D., California), who was bludgeoned with a hammer by a deranged nudist in San Fransisco. “We don’t settle our differences in America with a riot, a mob, a bullet or a hammer, we settle them peacefully [sic] at the battle block [sic]– ballot box,” the president explained.

Both events were “the aftermath of lies” peddled by the “defeated former president” and his allies who constitute the “extreme MAGA element of the Republican Party”, which Biden described as a “minority” but also the “driving force from the GOP.

Questioning the legitimacy of an election was simply “un-American,” said Biden, who warned earlier this year that the 2022 election “would easily be illegitimate” unless Congress approved a proposed radical electoral reform law. (The legislation did not pass.) He went on to tout “record turnout” across the country, which has complicated Democratic efforts to accuse Republicans of voter suppression.

The speech, which would have been co-authored by renowned historian Jon Meacham, was peppered with cliches that probably won’t resonate with the average voter, but might inspire the handful of #Resistance crackpots to tweet passionately: “Democracies are more than a form of government, they are a means of being.” “We must vote knowing who we have been, what we risk becoming.” “It’s not about me. It’s about all of us. It’s about what makes America, America.”

When the president’s speech was announced on Tuesday, it was widely seen as a last-ditch effort to save the Democratic Party from a landslide defeat at the polls. Reports say Biden was motivated to deliver the speech in response to polling data that suggests Republicans are likely to regain control of the House and possibly the Senate as well. He was also concerned that a number of so-called election deniers — including some whom Democrats actively supported in primary elections earlier this year — were on course to win. Once the speech was over, the purpose was less clear.

Those who watched the roughly 30-minute speech could have saved time by watching Joy Reid’s MSNBC interview with failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton the night before. “I think with all the noise we’ve had this election season, I don’t think people are really able to understand [the threat Republicans pose to democracy]”Clinton said. “But more importantly, I’m not sure they really understand the threats to their way of life.”

This is the most inspiring closing message Democrats can muster at this point. That’s also what they’ve been saying non-stop for nearly two years. And when they lose, after the h20as hysteria subsides, they will inevitably lament that they failed to communicate their message effectively.