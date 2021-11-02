Boston University results in Managed Care reported (changes in market competition and TV advertising by insurers): Managed Care

2021 NOV 02 (NewsRx) – By a Journalist-Staff News Editor at Daily Insurance News – New data on Managed Care is presented in a new report. According to information from Boston, Massachusetts , per NewsRx correspondents, the research said, “The Trump administration has ended television advertising for the Health insurance market ahead of the 2018 open enrollment period, leaving insurers as the primary source of publicity for health insurance. Previous research results are mixed on the effectiveness of private advertising on market registration, but no work to date has examined how competitive changes in health insurance markets relate to marketing models. .

Financial support for this research includes Wesleyan University , Robert Wood Johnson Foundation (RWJF), Russell Sage Foundation .

Our editors got a research citation from Boston university , “This study provides the first evidence of how insurers are changing their marketing in response to changes in competition. This study links data capturing market participation (CMS qualified health plan landscape files) by county to health insurance advertising ( Kantar Media / Campaign Media Analysis Group ) by media market for the open registration periods from 2014 to 2018. We used population-weighted county fixed-effects models to estimate the relationship between year-over-year changes in the market competition and changes in (1) total private advertising and (2) advertising by insurer. Switching from multiple insurers to a single insurer resulted in 465 fewer private ads running in a county during open enrollment (P <.01 a reduction from to the loss of monopoly status is associated with decrease in advertising broadcasts per insurer and becoming additional insurers are not replacing decline government sponsored advertising.>

According to the editors, the research concluded: “We find that insurers behave as if they respond to strategic incentives, advertising more when they become a monopoly but not filling the hole left by their former competitor. , which has implications for the volume of messages seen by consumers.

This research has been peer reviewed.

For more information on this research, see: Changes in market competition and television advertising by insurers. The American Journal of Managed Care , 2021; 27 (8): 323-328. The American Journal of Managed Care can be contacted at: Managed Care & Healthcare Communications Llc, 666 Plainsboro Road , Ste 300, Plainsboro, New Jersey 08536, United States .

The editors point out that additional information can be obtained by contacting Paul R. Shafer , Boston University, School of Public Health , Department of Health Law Policy and Management , 715 Albany Street , Boston, Massachusetts 02118, United States . Additional authors of this research include David M. Anderson , Laura M. Baum , Erika Franklin Fowler and Sarah E. Gollust .

The direct object identifier (DOI) for this additional information is: https://doi.org/10.37765/ajmc.2021.88723. This DOI is a link to an electronic document online that is free or to purchase, and can be your direct source for a journal article and its citation.

(Our reports provide factual information on research and discoveries from around the world.)