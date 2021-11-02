Boston University results in Managed Care reported (changes in market competition and TV advertising by insurers): Managed Care
2021 NOV 02 (NewsRx) – By a
Financial support for this research includes
Our editors got a research citation from
According to the editors, the research concluded: “We find that insurers behave as if they respond to strategic incentives, advertising more when they become a monopoly but not filling the hole left by their former competitor. , which has implications for the volume of messages seen by consumers.
This research has been peer reviewed.
For more information on this research, see:
The editors point out that additional information can be obtained by contacting
The direct object identifier (DOI) for this additional information is: https://doi.org/10.37765/ajmc.2021.88723. This DOI is a link to an electronic document online that is free or to purchase, and can be your direct source for a journal article and its citation.
(Our reports provide factual information on research and discoveries from around the world.)