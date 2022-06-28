Brand “Bikol Pili” approved by the Trademark Office

The Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines (IPOPHL) said that a collective trademark registration for pili products, which will be identified as “Bikol Pili” to differentiate them in the market, has been approved by the Trademark Office ( BoT).

IPOPHL said in a statement on Tuesday that the registration certificate was awarded to Association Orgullo Kan Bikol, Inc. (OKB) of Legazpi City, a group of about 100 entrepreneurs.

“The mark will be used for a total of 13 classes of goods and services based on the Nice Classification. This will include raw and processed pili food products, as well as non-food products, such as clothing, fashion accessories and apparel, cosmetics and beauty products, and essential oils, among others,” the government said. IPOPHL.

Collective marks are intended to highlight the origin and authenticity of distinctive products, modeled on the controlled designation of origin system for the labeling of French wines.

“The collective mark serves to distinguish the origin and quality of pili products produced and marketed by OKB members. It symbolizes OKB’s collective philosophy to support the pili industry to reach its potential and contribute to the socio-economic empowerment of the Bicol region,” said OKB President Nona Nicerio.

According to the IPOPHL, the “Bikol Pili” mark is added to the list of registered collective marks such as Guimaras Mangoes, Cordillera Heirloom Rice, Lake Sebu T’nalak, as well as the Aklan Quality Seal.

He added that collective marks will be registered as geographical indications (GIs) once the BoT finalizes a registration system for GIs this year.

GIs are defined by IPOPHL as “any indication which identifies a product as originating in a territory, region or locality, where a given quality, reputation or other characteristic of the product is essentially attributable to its geographical origin and/or to human factors”.

The registration process of “Bikol Pili” was undertaken with the contribution of the World Intellectual Property Organization and the Department of Trade and Industry, with the support of the Departments of Agriculture and Science and Technology . — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave