Branded Legacy, Inc. Cancels Another $60 Million

Orlando, Fla., Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Branded Legacy, Inc. (OTCQB: BLEG), a holding company focused on the commercial development of cannabinoid-infused products, from CBD topicals and tinctures to edibles, is pleased to to announce it has canceled sixty million (60,000,000) common shares.

The company announced earlier this week the cancellation of 102,000,000 shares. With this current cancellation, the company has reduced issued and outstanding issues by 162,000,000 this month. This brings the emitted and circulating current down to 276,982,816.

Jermain Strong, CEO of Branded Legacy, Inc., concluded, “We are thrilled to announce back to back exchange agreements. It really improves the shareholder structure. We stand by our board’s decision of a share buyback program to help improve shareholder value.”

Branded Legacy, Inc. is still working on additional common stock to cancel.

Exchange agreements will be posted on the OTC Markets, Inc. website under the Company Disclosure section and titled Additional Information.

About CBDX Tips: Spikes CBDX is a line of CBD products designed to help athletes perform better, recover faster, and avoid injury. The company believes post-workout recovery, with Spikes CBDX products, can reduce inflammation, help make your body stronger, and help recover from injuries naturally. The CBD line also targets people looking for pain relief, better sleep, faster recovery and reduced inflammation. Spikes CBDX provides tinctures, lotions, moisturizers and cryo-gel roll-ons. To view all Spikes CBDX products, please visit: spikescbdx.com.

About Elev8 Hemp: Elev8 Hemp’s mission is simple: to make the highest quality organic hemp products for consumers seeking a healthier, happier lifestyle. Everyone needs to get the right amount of healthy protein to feel better and more energetic. We source only the best organic hemp protein powders – naturally full of powerful amino acids and omega-3s, 6s and 9s – so we can infuse your daily coffee and tea with an abundance of minerals, vitamins, antioxidants and fiber. www.elev8hemp.com

About Multipurpose Industries: Versatile Industries, LLC is an acquisition company used to incubate companies to eventually transform into their own public vehicles. Currently owns a patent for a sports training set called The Quickness. The company also owns Astound NMN. NMN supplementation helps maintain NAD+ levels, ultimately slowing the effects of aging. www.astoundnmn.com

