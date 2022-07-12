Brands capitalize on creativity thanks to advances in the Ad-Lib.io platform

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ad-Lib.io, a Smartly.io company and next-generation creative management platform (CMP), today announced the launch of the next generation of Personalize™, the cookieless platform Ad-Lib.io’s award-winning creative management, media alignment, and creative intelligence in one place. Personalize 2.0 delivers breakthrough features to accelerate and scale campaign activation while ensuring brand governance and better campaign addressability across all channels.

With these advancements, advertisers enjoy a range of ROAS benefits, including:

28% reduction in the time needed to link media and creative strategies in a single digital workspace,

4x faster campaigns with branded assets, automatically published and approved,

85% fewer clicks to create custom variations for each audience in their media plan, and

Up to a week’s notice before campaign fatigue begins, thanks to AI-powered modeling, as well as creative data insights to adjust performance at the variation level.

“Scaling campaigns significantly while comfortably reducing production time has been simply delightful,” said Barbara Piras, Head of Digital Marketing at TUI Group. “Adding Ad-Lib.io’s technology to our marketing workflow has opened up a whole new world of creative possibilities that I’m excited to explore in the future.”

“Our hyperlocal marketing strategy has been instrumental in our success, and Ad-Lib.io is a key partner helping us extend our reach and creative effectiveness in record time,” said Dean Weaving, Chief Operating Officer. brand media at Deliveroo. “Their platform has brought our creative and media teams together at a high level of collaboration and coordination, time and time again. We look forward to continuing our work, leveraging their platform, to bring the same relevant and targeted advertising to a multitude of highly differentiated locales. »

“According to a recent WBR Insights survey, only 10% of advertisers felt their creative and media teams were aligned. This disconnect leads to a number of inefficiencies and suboptimal results, and it’s a central challenge addressed by our platform,” said Oli Marlow Thomas, Founder of Ad-Lib.io. “Our goal is to transform the creative production process into a simpler, faster, more collaborative, data-driven, and better aligned process. media strategies.

With Personalize 2.0, advertisers can now execute multi-marketplace activations across all channels in fewer steps, integrate with major media platforms to instantly engage target audiences, and publish approved creatives while reducing the risk of rejection. creations. Advertisers can also create targeted creative campaigns and test and learn strategies at scale in minutes across display, video and social media. AI can be leveraged at every step of the process, from cropping assets for quick and easy image editing across channels and formats, to fatigue alerts to prevent a premature drop in campaign performance. Best of all, online performance reports reduce campaign optimization effort to just a few clicks.

Personalize 2.0 is immediately available. Click here for more information on Ad-Lib.io and the Smartly.io family of creative efficiency features.

About Ad-lib.io

Ad-Lib.io, a Smartly.io company, provides the leading next-gen creative management platform for marketers of the world’s leading brands to scale their digital creative. Ad-Lib.io connects creative and media workflows using intelligent automation, making it easy and fast to produce and optimize relevant ad creative across all digital channels. These ads are 60% more profitable to produce, according to Ad-LIb.io clients, including TUI, Estee Lauder, IG, Pizza Hut and other global brands. Recently acquired by Smartly.io, Ad-Lib.io was founded by former Google executives who understood the need to bridge the gap between creative concepts and digital media execution.