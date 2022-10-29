Bray Wyatt Called a Liar, Uncle Howdy Issues Warning, More on SmackDown’s Latest WWE QR Code

Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FS1 saw Bray Wyatt deliver a promo from the ring to address his demons, in a segment that ended with a closer look at Uncle Howdy.

Wyatt came to the ring for the show’s closing segment and said he could really get used to the cheers from the fans, which prompted a “welcome back!” chanting of the Saint-Louis crowd. Wyatt said the reactions made him feel vulnerable, like he had to do something strong. He went on to say he wanted to show the fans something he’s proud of, pointing out that it’s just about Wyatt and the fans – no mask he’s hiding behind, no smoke or mirrors, just Wyatt and the fans. He told the crowd to get used to just being Bray Wyatt, the real man.

Wyatt continued and said that was the best version of him he would ever be. He said he would do spectacular things while he was here. He then explained that he’s been completely out of control for most of his life, and he can’t help it, but his emotions don’t work like most people because he can’t control them at all. some times, and at other times. they can send him to a very dark place, and at other times he can’t feel anything at all, no matter how hard he tries. Wyatt said he had to do some really awful things to get here, and there’s a part of him that’s really not afraid to do the right things. The screen then flashed and a QR code was displayed on the screen before Uncle Howdy also appeared.

The Uncle Howdy character spoke from the big screen and appeared to be Wyatt wearing a larger mask, which you can see below.

“Who am I? I’m just a ghost of the man who sold (saved?) the world, of course,” Howdy said with a laugh. “You’re a fool. You killed (sold?) the world. world, you sent it away, and now… now the reason why you’re just a shell of what you once were. I say teach you to revel in what you are. But you sir, but you you’re a liar you’re a liar you claim you don’t wear a mask but we both know that’s not true right you can never hide from me your uncle howdy .

The segment ended with a tear rolling down Howdy’s face before the graphics flashed and the Wyatt logo appeared on the big screen as Wyatt watched from the ring, and SmackDown went off the air.

Regarding the QR code, the link (wwe.com/fregObNcHC8) goes to a photo of Wyatt with his eyes crossed out in red. The word “LIAR” appears multiple times in the photo. You can see the photo below. When you change the end of the WWE website URL to a YouTube video ID (fregObNcHC8), it links to the MTV Unplugged version of the song “The Man Who Sold The World” by Nirvana.

It has been reported that Wyatt is internally ranked as SmackDown’s #1 babyface on the roster, but he remains on the WWE Alumni List on the official WWE website and has yet to be publicly announced. assigned to the blue mark or red mark list. It’s also unclear when Wyatt will return to the ring for WWE.

Below are photos and videos of Wyatt and Howdy on this week’s SmackDown, along with a photo of the QR code link:

