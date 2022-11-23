Bumble Bee Agency to Earn More in Digital Marketing Industry with New Recruit

Bumble Bee digital agency logo.

COMMUNICATIONS professional Evon Benjamin has been named managing director of the Bumble Bee agency. This as a full-service digital marketing and advertising agency is strategically positioned to grow its business and expand its services.

With more than 15 years of experience in integrated marketing communications, Benjamin should completely restructure and reorganize the company.

Garth Walker, president of Bumble Bee Agency, hailed the new hire, saying Benjamin has extensive local and international experience in business development, destination marketing, project management, brand marketing and event management. .

“Evon is a welcome addition to the Bumble Bee team and will serve to lead and properly position the business for further growth. He has been tasked with realigning goals, creating and implementing an effective strategy and ‘expanding services to better serve Jamaican businesses,” Walker explained. .

Currently, Bumble Bee is designing innovative creative solutions to reimagine the way Caribbean advertisers connect with their audiences and inspire their audiences to take action.

According to Benjamin, the company strives to be the region’s digital media leader by using the latest technologies to enable brands to connect effectively with their target audiences.

“With these goals in mind, I plan to lead the team to deliver top-notch work to clients, prioritize their goals, and exceed their expectations. Whether you’re looking for help with content, social media, digital marketing , graphic design, video marketing or website creation, Bumble Bee can customize a package to suit your needs. I’m thrilled to take the business to the next level,” commented Benjamin.

“I believe in collaboration, cooperation and accountability. I support growth, development and success by providing effective and timely communication strategies, maintaining mutually beneficial relationships with key stakeholders at all levels and enhancing the reputation and goodwill of the organization,” he added.

Founded in July 2018, Bumble Bee has designed and executed multiple digital campaigns for over 100 clients in Jamaica and the rest of the Caribbean. These digital campaigns span multiple devices (mobile phones, tablets, and desktops) and platforms. The company’s services include social media management, SEO management, magazine publishing; online display and video advertising; content marketing; video production; radio ad production, website design, app launch strategy, planning and execution; event planning and execution; event planning; online surveys; email marketing and search advertising.

