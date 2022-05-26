Bombay (Maharashtra) [India]May 26 (ANI/PNN): Public relations website PR Agencies In Mumbai has ranked Bollywood PR agency Dale Bhagwagar Media Group as the top PR agency on its list of top advertising agencies in India managing music public relations.

The site notes that apart from movies and showbiz celebrities, Bollywood publicity consultant Dale Bhagwagar has managed media for some of the top names in the music industry including Bhangra King Daler Mehndi, Bhajan Samrat Anup Jalota , Ghazal King Pankaj Udhas, Princess of Pop Anaida, Indi-pop rap star Style Bhai, Ghazal Queen Penaz Masani, Santoor Maestro Rahul Sharma; and public relations for various audio companies, music composers, songs, albums, music videos and singles.

Listing the PR agency’s other clients, the site adds that the entertainment publicist handled PR promotions for music company Tips Industries and musical superhit Farhan Akhtar-star Rock On!!

“All of this puts Mumbai-based Dale Bhagwagar Media Group high on the list of best advertising agencies in India handling music PR,” he concludes.

As a footnote, the listing on the site adds that Dale Bhagwagar has also handled the media of Bollywood’s biggest celebrities including Hrithik Roshan, Shilpa Shetty, Priyanka Chopra and films such as the Shah Rukh Khan. -star Don, as well as post-release PR for Hrithik Roshan-starring Koi… Mil Gaya.

Other music PR companies that make the list include Tappy Toes, Melody Posts, India Music PR and Rhythm Report.

PR Agencies in Mumbai is a leading site for Corporate PR Agencies, Bollywood PR Agencies, Sports PR Agencies, TV PR Agencies, Music PR Agencies , spokespersons as well as news from the PR industry. It is often verified by influential industry leaders, agency researchers and key decision makers in the PR industry.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI shall in no way be responsible for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from syndicated newsfeed, LatestLY staff may not have edited or edited the body of the content)