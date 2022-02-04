Business News | Stock and Equity Market News | Financial news

Business Ad

Live stock market updates: BSE midcap and smallcap indices are trading in the red. Among sectors, the auto and real estate indices fell 1-2%, while the metals index rose 1.5%.

Live Market Updates: Indices Are Trading Lower Amid Volatility; SBI corrects ahead of third quarter results


  Nifty 17900 and above, Sensex 435 and above – Nifty 17900

Last name Price Change % changes
Sbi 529.75 -10:35 a.m. -1.92
Rec 138.10 -2.50 -1.78
Indiabulls Hsg 216.00 -3.50 -1.59
ntpc 135.15 -1.50 -1.1

Overview of the IPO

Equity Type Issue price Size of the problem Lot size Open issue Closing the issue
Vedant Fashions View profile Initial Public Offering 824 2996.46 – 3149. 17 04-02 08-02
Maruti Interior View profile initial public offering of an SME 55 11 2000 03-02 08-02
Vaidya Sane View profile initial public offering of an SME 73 20.23 1600 10-02 15-02
Equity Issue price Registration date Ad open close ad Listing Earnings % CPM Current Earnings %
AGS transactions 175 31-01 176.00 161.30 -7.83 166.75 -4.71
Fabino’s life 36 13-01 39.50 40.35 12.08 35.70 -0.83
ascending 26 12-01 31.55 28.95 11:35 a.m. 30.15 15.96
CMS information system 216 31-12 242.95 237.40 9.91 270.25 25.12
Scheme Fund category information Purchase order Opening date Closing date
No NFO details available.
Equity Type Issue price Size of the problem Lot size Subscription Open issue Closing the issue

Precision Metal View Profile

initial public offering of an SME 51 21.93 0 19-01 24-01

Adani Wilmar View profile

Initial Public Offering 218 3600 0 5:37 p.m. 27-01 31-01

RO Quality View Profile

initial public offering of an SME 51 2.7 0 27-01 01-02

Safa Systems See profile

initial public offering of an SME ten 4 0 28-01 01-02

Society Price Store Recommendation
Cadila Health 409.20

Cadila: biosimilars and oncology portfolio are promising in the medium term
Axis Bank 796.85

Hot Stocks | Axis Bank, Maruti Suzuki, Biocon can deliver double digit returns in the short term, here’s why?
TVS engine 650.10

Trade Spotlight | What should investors with TVS Motor, Blue Star, Himadri Specialty Chemical do on Friday?
NMDC 153.15

Hot Stocks | Here’s why you should bet on Marico, NMDC in the short term
Spandana Sphoor 421.00

Trade Spotlight | What should you do with Dr Lal PathLabs, Spandana, Elgi Equipments, VIP Industries, Capri Global?


Securities transaction


Company Name Agenda

No AGM / EGM available




Society Report VF Ex-rights
Rights details not present at this time.


Company Name Last prize Change Market capitalization Net sales net profit Assets


