Canadian Nominees and 2022 AD Award Recipients – Congratulations

October 16, 2022 – I recently returned from beautiful Colorado, location of AD’s 2022 Electrical Supply Division Annual Meeting, and while I’m still not a fan of traveling through Toronto Pearson (and don’t probably never will), I was thrilled to catch up with so many top independent members and vendors.

Among the highlights of the meeting are, of course, the annual awards, which celebrate the cream of the year in categories such as annual sales, marketing, community service and more.

Congratulations to all of the 2022 North American nominees and winners of the evening, and special congratulations to the following Canadian nominees and recipients:

AD Member of the Year (Canada) Tier 1

• Stairs for birds

• Independent power supply (AWARD)

• Mercury lighting solutions

AD Member of the Year (Canada) Level 2

• Bartle & Gibson

• EB Horsman & Sons (AWARD)

• Empire Franklin

Speaking of these Canadian members, AD said (via LinkedIn):

“With each company demonstrating a strong commitment to AD Canada initiatives, EB Horsman & Son and Independent Electric Supply have prevailed in the development and expansion of their AD partnerships, and now – more than ever – have shown that “Together , We win “. ”

All-In Member of the Year (Canada)

• Electric Daltco

• Empire Franklin (AWARD)

• Mercury lighting solutions

“In the past year alone, [Franklin Empire] has been represented on our Electrical–Canada Board of Directors, participated in our AD Gender Equity Network, and supported countless additional AD initiatives in the spirit of fostering connection, collaboration and prosperity within our community,” AD said (via LinkedIn).

Supplier of the Year (Canada) Tier 1

• Mersen (AWARD)

• Rittal

• Technical scope

Supplier of the Year (Canada) Tier 2

• National cable specialists

• ABB Electrification Canada (AWARD)

• IPEX

Speaking of Canadian Suppliers of the Year, AD said (via LinkedIn):

“These organizations successfully leveraging AD resources to fuel collaboration and growth, such as AD Canada’s Vendor Webinar Series, AD Rewards, Sponsorship Opportunities, and Market Planning (to tell you the truth). to name a few), Mersen and ABB Canada each posted impressive growth with AD Members throughout the year.

Also note…

During his keynote, CEO Bill Weisberg said AD forecasted sales of $72 billion across all businesses; $30 billion in electricity alone. “Those in AD grow faster than others.”

At the Women in Industry Reception, Lura McBride (CEO) and Karmen Wilhelm (CMO) of Van Meter shared their experiences on navigating the industry and leveraging relationships for career success.

AD Electrical’s Women in Industry program “aims to uplift women in the electrical industry by helping them share valuable insights and make meaningful connections that foster business relationships.”

Electrical Business Magazine also posted updates on LinkedIn (Electrical Business Network) on some of the other things we learned or experienced, such as a very enjoyable “Canada Night” reception, sponsored by all the people you see below :

Mark your calendars for these upcoming Electrical Supply Division events:

• AD eCommerce and Marketing Summit – San Diego, California, December 5-7, 2022.

• AD Electrical Spring Network Meeting – Nashville, Tennessee, May 1-12, 2023.

• AD Electrical North American meeting – Dallas, Texas, October 18-20, 2023.