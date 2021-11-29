Can’t say “kak” or “koek” while kids can watch, ad regulator rules against Pudo

A still image from the Pudo advertisement where the words “koek” and “kak” are made.

The South African advertising watchdog has banned Courier Guy from running some of its ads during family viewing hours because they use words such as “kak” and “koek.”

While the regulator found this undeniable sexual innuendo in the ads, he was more concerned with the use of “kak”, which means “shit” in Afrikaans.

The same company got in trouble last year when it ran a controversial ad that used the word “doos,” a vulgar reference to the vagina as well as a shipping box.

For more stories go to www.BusinessInsider.co.za.

The South African advertising regulator has banned Courier Guy from showing five of its PUDO ads while children are watching because they contain the words “kak” and “koek”.

In a recent complaint, the ads were criticized for using foul language and references to sex during family viewing hours.

South Africa’s advertising watchdog, the Advertising Regulatory Board (ARB), has explicitly ordered Courier Guy to run its Pudo ads only during key periods, or between 9:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m., when they are unlikely to reach children.

Courier Guy denied any innuendo or vulgarity in his response, saying the complainant’s interpretation was based on his perspective and not on the message he wanted.

But the innuendos are palpable and undeniable, the ARB said.

All five ads also feature a payline; “Sending stuff can be a bit kak, but with Pudo, it’s kak easy! ”), Which was part of the reason for the sanction of the ARB against Courier Guy, the parent company of Pudo.

This is not the first time that Pudo, the courier service that allows customers to send and receive packages from designated lockers, has had problems with its ads.

In August last year, her ad featuring the word “doos” (a vulgar Afrikaans slang word meaning vagina, as well as a standard reference to a shipping box) was not shown during hours of operation. family viewing. At the time, the ARB said parents wouldn’t want their children to use the word. The ARB has used this decision to guide its decision in the latest announcements.

In the first advertisement, a couple is seen in a bedroom, and they are dressed in leather clothes and masks. A whip is seen on the floor, and the man’s hand is cuffed to a bed while the woman cuffs the other hand, just as a Pudo package arrives, pushed by the doorbell.

In its ruling, the advertising regulator said the presence of sexual innuendos did not justify removing the ad. He said the couple had not behaved in a way that would offend or hurt the children because they did not fondle or kiss each other passionately.

In another of the ads, a Pudo delivery boy arrives at a door to pick up a package and rings the doorbell. A female voice responds from within: “One second please, I’m just busy with my koek.” When the door is finally opened, the delivery guy notices a table full of boxed cakes, then remarks, “Oh, koek” as he walks away.

In this ad, Courier Guy denied the sexual innuendos and said that the “koek” ad simply referred to a person baking cakes while mixing their tongues.

In contrast, the regulator said adults would probably realize that the pun is meant to be ironic, given the female character is baking cakes and said even children understand it, it wouldn’t hurt them. .

According to the Afrikaans dictionary, koek is an obscene reference to female genitalia.

“This, coupled with the background noises and his exclamation” … I’m coming! “Plays on the notion of masturbation.”

In a separate ad, a lady receives a package from “adulttoybox.com” while she is in the office; she then says, “Getting things delivered to work can be a bit kak”, and is then seen in a different scene picking up a similar package from a locker. She then says, “with Pudo, it’s kak easy”, and the scene ends with the vibration of the delivery box.

In his argument, Courier Guy said that vibrating delivery is never referred to as a vibrator.

It is misleading to deny the insinuation in this ad because it leads the viewer to conclude that the contents of the package are an adult toy, the ad regulator said.

“In a society founded on dignity, equality and freedom, it would be unreasonable to order the withdrawal of this advertisement based solely on the fact that some viewers find its content uncomfortable,” said the regulator.

He said kids who can make sense of the ad are unlikely to be adversely affected, and those who can’t spot innuendos would not be hurt by the ad.

Get the best of our site by email every day of the week.

Go to the Business Insider home page for more stories.