Central IT Agency Supports Kuwait Digital Transformation Conference

Kuwait: under the sponsorship of the Central Information Technology Agency (CAIT); the Kuwait Digital Transformation Conference is taking place from 2-3 November 2022, which aims to provide a national platform for digitization players and ICT experts from Kuwait, game changers and leading solution providers and international consultants to discuss the latest plans and innovations in the country’s digital transformation journey, global best practices and innovative solutions to overcome the challenges faced in achieving successful and secure digitization.

With the participation of more than 250 IT executives and specialists, the two-day high-level international conference is intended to address key advances and pressing challenges in Kuwait’s digital transformation journey through a series of insightful presentations. and panel discussions from some of Kuwait’s industry. leaders.

Working to consolidate public and private sector efforts to achieve “Kuwait Vision 2035”, there is an increase in investment in Kuwait’s ICT market which is expected to reach USD 10 billion by 2024 (Global Data). With access to accurate data, easier and faster communication, efficient services, informed decision-making, digitization can transform the way governments and businesses manage their operations and services.

Haya Alwadani, Director General of Kuwait Central Agency for Information Technology (CAIT), said: “Kuwait Central Agency for Information Technology has many responsibilities, including supervising all IT projects and mechanisms to advance their development within the government sector, in addition to the implementation and activation of the e-government project in all government agencies, as well as the management of the official electronic portal of the State of Kuwait, with a view to formulating a strategic framework for the digital transformation of Kuwait that keeps pace with the progress of digital transformation globally.”

“Conferences like Digital Transformation Kuwait provide great insight into the realities and challenges, which positively reflects the improvement in the delivery of digital government services and contributes to upgrading their levels, in order to improve the efficiency of government performance CAIT is also playing a key role in enabling government entities to migrate to the cloud, fueling the country’s digital transformation through nurturing IT talent in the public sector, noting that the training component is one of the key tasks that CAIT undertakes by developing integrated training programs, which improve the skills of national competences and support the construction of a balanced digital culture associated with sustainability in its mechanisms.” She added.

Ooredoo business, the trusted technology partner for business solutions, will attend the “Digital Transformation Kuwait Conference” as the main sponsor. On the occasion, Essa Al-Moosa, Executive Director of Business and Consumer Sales at Ooredoo Kuwait, said in a statement: “This sponsorship is part of Ooredoo’s strategy to be a leader in digital transformation. At Ooredoo, we aspire to continuously create products and services to enrich our customers’ digital transformation journey. Our efforts are in line with Kuwait’s 2035 Vision “New Kuwait” which aims to strengthen the country’s digital infrastructure and achieve digital transformation.

Al-Moosa added, “We continuously aim to enrich people’s digital lives and keep them connected in this digital age through the latest innovative connectivity and security solutions that provide businesses with more opportunities to accelerate their digitalization of their business with the highest levels of security and the latest technologies through cloud and cybersecurity services. Ooredoo Business will continue to provide the best digital services to businesses to enrich their digital lives and enable them to keep pace with the times. accelerating digital transformation.

Badih Hakim, SAP’s Managing Director for Kuwait, said, “SAP’s role as the government’s digital transformation partner for this conference is aligned with our commitment to help Kuwaiti organizations become intelligent enterprises that consistently apply advanced technologies in agile and integrated business processes. The conference allows us to shine a light on SAP’s full suite of digital solutions that address the key challenges facing businesses today, namely building resilient supply chains, building sustainable businesses and transforming in the cloud. Cloud transformation is particularly important in Kuwait because, in line with Vision 2025, businesses are increasingly eager to rapidly adopt cloud solutions. RISE with SAP empowers them to accelerate their journey, regardless of size or starting point. »

Supporting the government’s digital transformation initiatives, key themes of the conference will highlight updates on Kuwait’s Vision 2035 and national digital transformation plan, driving the country’s plan to transform into a digital economy, government performance through digital transformation, building a robust cybersecurity infrastructure to prevent attacks and protect digital assets.

Topics also include digital transformation in banking and finance, adopting advanced analytics to improve decision-making, using cloud computing to improve storage capacity and efficiency, improving care health through online and remote health services and building Kuwait’s national digital capacity and ICT skills.

The event will bring together experts working in the fields of information technology, digital and electronic transformation, technological innovation, digital research and development, intelligent and electronic services, management and data analysis, data science, cloud and data storage, new technologies, HR & Shared Services, Operations, Customer Experience and Excellence and Quality of Service.

The conference will bring together high-level participants from different sectors, including ministries and government authorities, national cybersecurity centers, banking and finance, oil and gas, health, education, sales retail, telecommunications and aviation, as well as better networking opportunities with stakeholders.

More than 25 experts from multiple ministries and industries will brainstorm new ideas and discuss the roadmap for the future of the country’s digital transformation in front of more than 250 conference attendees.

This event brings together experts and digital solution providers to discuss the latest developments and best practices in digital transformation to improve operational efficiency. It will help the industries involved to access key digital transformation stakeholders from ongoing and upcoming projects in Kuwait and gain insight into their new technology investment plans and spot opportunities.

