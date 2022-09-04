Chelsea branded ‘boring’ after ‘stealing’ win over West Ham and Marc Cucurella transfer slammed again as Ben Chilwell brings Blues to life

Chelsea were branded boring after ‘scratching’ a win over West Ham and told they needed to finish in the top two after their huge summer spend.

The Blues, aided by a controversial VAR decision to disallow a Maxwel Cornet goal, beat the Hammers 2-1.

Getty Chelsea celebrated a late win but it wasn’t easy

AFP Tuchel’s side struggled ahead of Chilwell’s introduction

Chelsea, under new owner Todd Boehly, have been spending big in the transfer market, signing Raheem Sterling, Kalidou Koulibaly and Wesley Fofana, among others.

But the Blues had a mixed start to the new Premier League season and watched the pace for much of their clash with the Hammers.

Ben Chilwell replacing £60million summer signing Marc Cucurella at left-back was a catalyst for Thomas Tuchel and he netted a goal and an assist in the win.

But former Premier League star Gabby Agbonlahor believes that, given the money Chelsea are spending, they should be performing at a much higher level.

He said: “Chelsea spent a Premier League record £260m this summer. They have to finish in the top two, for me. The first four are not enough.

“Chelsea need to finish in the top two, £260m this window and they pass, with the help of VAR, stealing [West Ham].

Getty Cucurella is not worth its price right now

DIRECT Manchester United 1 Arsenal 1 LIVE: Antony scores first goal, Saka scores for visitors

SHOCKING Reid calls Everton fan ‘a disgrace’ for throwing bottle at Liverpool boss Klopp

NEW LOOK New signings, Ronaldo out: Man United XI to face Arsenal after missing party

REGRET Dele Alli to Everton ‘turned badly’ over Redknapp’s recommendation to Lampard

ADJUST Man City fans sing a catchy new Haaland song after striker equals Premier League record

RAGE Brentford troll Marsch with tweet as Leeds boss is sent off for ‘stropping and moaning’







GameDay Phone In co-host Jamie O’Hara questioned that view, calling Thomas Tuchel a “class act”, but Agbonlahor looked flabbergasted.

He replied: “With the money he has spent, do you think he is doing well at Chelsea?

“I don’t like watching them play football, it’s boring. Today was boring. The first half, boring. Boring Chelsea..

“Last season I was saying that and Chelsea fans agreed midweek. Watching them right now is boring football.

Getty Chilwell scored a goal and an assist to salvage ‘boring’ helsea’s situation

“The five at the back, when you look at them, it doesn’t work. Today they put Chilwell in place of Cucurella and Chilwell was flying forward, scoring goals and getting an assist.

“Cucurella, I won’t have it. I don’t understand, 60 million pounds. He is not good technically, very erratic, silly mistakes. Spend that money [elsewhere]. As [Danny Murphy] said midweek – put that money to Declan Rice.