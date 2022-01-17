China’s economy is slowing, a worrying sign for the world

Mr. Xi sought to strike an optimistic note. “We have every confidence in the future of China’s economy,” he said in a speech to a virtual session of the World Economic Forum on Monday.

But with slowing growth in his country, slowing demand and debt still at near-record levels, Mr. Xi could face some of the biggest economic challenges since Deng Xiaoping began to pull the country out of debt. its Maoist yoke four decades ago.

“I fear that the operation and development of China’s economy in the coming years will be relatively difficult,” Li Daokui, a prominent economist and adviser to the Chinese government, said in a speech late last month. “Looking at the five years as a whole, this is perhaps the most difficult period since our reform and opening up 40 years ago.”

China also faces the problem of a rapidly aging population, which could create an even greater burden on the Chinese economy and its workforce. The National Bureau of Statistics said on Monday that China’s birth rate had fallen sharply last year and was now barely higher than the death rate.

Private sector struggles

As the costs of many raw materials have risen and the pandemic has prompted some consumers to stay home, millions of private businesses have collapsed, most of them small and family-owned.

This is a big concern because private companies are the backbone of China’s economy, accounting for three-fifths of output and four-fifths of urban employment.

Kang Shiqing invested much of her savings nearly three years ago to open a women’s clothing store in Nanping, a river town in southeastern Fujian province. But when the pandemic hit a year later, customer numbers dropped drastically and never recovered.