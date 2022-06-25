China’s Xi Jinping to visit Hong Kong for 25th anniversary of handover

Chinese leader Xi Jinping will visit Hong Kong this week to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the former British colony’s 1997 return to China, a state news agency said on Saturday, on his first trip outside the mainland since the start of the coronavirus pandemic 2 1/2 years ago.

Xi will also attend the inaugural meeting of the newly installed government in the territory, Xinhua News Agency reported. He gave no indication of Xi’s length of stay in Hong Kong or other details.

Whether Xi, who is chairman and general secretary of the ruling Communist Party, would travel to Hong Kong for the anniversary was uncertain due to the territory’s struggle to control a spike in infections this year.

The anniversary follows the jailing of pro-democracy activists and a crackdown on political activity in Hong Kong that has prompted warnings that the ruling party is ruining the territory’s status as a global trading and financial hub. .

Xi has not traveled outside mainland China since an official visit to Myanmar in January 2020 shortly before Beijing recognized the severity of the coronavirus outbreak in the central city of Wuhan and began imposing controls. of travel.

