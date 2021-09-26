Choosing a UX design agency for your startup

UX Design has become one of the most important factors in the growth and success of any startup. As a small business grows, the pace of its growth will largely depend on how it perceives and interacts with the brand, services or product. This is determined by UX design, for which most companies choose to outsource or hire an expert.

Now, with the ever-growing number of UI and UX design agencies, businesses need to be passionate about the company they choose to work with. In this article, we’ll cover some important points to help you in the process of selecting a UX design agency for your startup.

1. What is user experience design?

UX design is a crucial determinant of how customers relate, interact and perceive a business, especially online. It has a direct impact on customer conversions, user retention, as well as trust and loyalty. This is why it also affects the growth and profitability of a business by a huge margin.

While there is no ultimate definition for UX design, the concept takes on many dimensions and incorporates many functions to deliver the results mentioned above. For example, this involves incorporating aspects such as visual design, interaction design, enhanced usability, and information architecture. Because of this complexity, it is essential to work with a reliable agency for your UX design project.

2. When is UX design worth your attention?

As long as you’re in business and aiming for growth in this day and age, UX design deserves your attention. In a recent Article on planet UX, Nik Sundin says that as long as your business uses a website, mobile app, Saas / B2B software, an intuitive user interface design and UX approach is fundamental. This is even more important if you need to skyrocket your conversions, improve the interaction between your business and its users / customers, and gain their loyalty. That’s why it’s crucial to work with a good UX design agency.

3. Understand the different roles of a UX design agency

Simply put, UX design agencies help businesses achieve their goals through improved user experience. While some design agencies focus on specific digital products like mobile apps, some offer UX design for different digital products, including B2B and SaaS software. Many of them will also provide advice and guidance to companies like yours on solutions they could implement to get the most out of UX design. Before you start working with them, the agency should also explain the design process, costs, potential challenges, and what to expect.

4. How to choose the best UX design agency

As established earlier, UX design can involve a complex set of processes alongside cutting edge technology. You need the right people to help you with all of the complex processes involved. While the process may seem daunting, it’s not rocket science either. Here’s a quick checklist you can use to choose a good UX design agency for your small business:

Conduct in-depth research

Take into account the company’s experience

Think about their reputation

Read reviews and testimonials

Compare the costs of several reputable agencies

5. Evaluate! Assess! Assess!

This is when it will be useful to assess the capacity of the agency. Sweet words and a great website design won’t cut it. Hire a company that values ​​its employees and has a full-fledged, skilled team to handle all UX design issues. Also, check their POC (proof of concept) because that way you will know for sure that they are ready to provide you with what you need. It will be nice to work with a UX oriented agency and help reduce the hassle of an inexperienced agency.

6. Create time

It is obvious. Instead of relying so much on reviews, take the time to visit the agency and have a one-on-one with the team. You will know exactly what type of people you are dealing with, their corporate culture, their responsibilities and how your business could benefit from them. Plus, keep your lines of communication open to be notified of any changes or updates. Ask questions whenever you can by contacting QA managers, and remember to build a friendly relationship with the entire team.

UX is a crucial aspect of building a relationship of trust with your users, no matter what application or digital product you use. The process often takes a lot of time and money, so you need to choose your agency wisely. Fortunately, the few tips above should make your selection process easier and ensure you make an informed decision.

