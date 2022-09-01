City of St. Louis Completes Traffic Calming and Neighborhood Branding Project on the Hill

This week, the City of St. Louis completes its newest traffic calming and pedestrian safety project in The Hill neighborhood. 16 crosswalks throughout the neighborhood have been painted in the colors of the Italian flag, paying homage to The Hill’s Italian heritage while providing eye-catching colorful crosswalks for residents and visitors to the community.

“The Hill is an important tax base for our city with a rich cultural history that deserves recognition,” said Council of Aldermen Chairman Joe Vollmer, who used ward capital funds to complete the project. . “This project helps celebrate the heritage of The Hill while improving pedestrian safety in the neighborhood.”

The recent project reflects the City of St. Louis’ ongoing efforts to slow traffic and improve pedestrian safety. Last night, officials from the City’s Streets Department and Public Service Board, as well as the Board of Aldermen, spoke to residents about proposed new plans along the North Kingshighway corridor from Lindell Blvd. at Dr. Martin Luther King Drive. Today in Brick River Cider from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., the St. Louis Development Corporation will be seeking feedback from community members on the 20th Street Mobility Improvement Project, which will reconstruct 1.6 miles of 20th Street between Market Street and St. Louis Avenue, and consist of adding a separate bike path that is part of the Brickline Greenway.

Pedestrian safety improvements were also recently completed at Bates and Leona in the Holly Hills neighborhood. The city’s first quiet streets project along Louisiana from Meramec to Gravois is underway with the installation of ADA accessible ramps, crosswalks and bumps.