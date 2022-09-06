Coal production from captive and commercial blocks increases 58% in April-August FY23: Govt.

Coal production from captive and commercial coal blocks increased by nearly 58% in April-August 2022-23, an official statement said Tuesday, September 6.

“The coal production realized from April to August 2022-23 is 43.93 million tons, which is 57.74% more than the 27.85 million tons of coal produced during the same period 2021-22 “said the Ministry of Coal in a statement.

The statement came after the Coal Ministry’s Additional Secretary and Designated Authority reviewed the production of the coal blocks from April to August for the 2022-23 financial year in the presence of the project developers.

Two mines auctioned in 2021 under commercial auction reforms became operational and produced 2.36 million tonnes of coal in April-August 2022-23, the ministry said.

Currently, 37 captive and commercial mines are in production and it is expected that at least 11 additional new mines will come into production during the year, he added.

According to the ministry, this will contribute significantly to meet the demand for coal in the country.

The ministry said it hoped the production target of 141.78 million tonnes of these coal blocks in the 2022-23 financial year would be achieved.

During the review, it was noted with concern that the production of coal blocks from Parsa East and Kanta Basan has stopped and the production of coal blocks from Parsa has not started.

The continued shutdown could negatively impact the achievement of the target this year, the ministry said.

Also, during the review, the project promoters shared the efforts they have made and the challenges faced, he added.