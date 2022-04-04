Commercial real estate company installs electric vehicle charging stations at 6 Petaluma properties

Basin Street Properties, a major commercial real estate company in North Bay, announced on Monday that it has installed 60 electric vehicle charging stations at six of its properties in Petaluma.

The company, which was founded in 1974 in Petaluma and is now based in Reno, Nevada, said the charging stations will help reinforce its commitment to more environmentally sustainable buildings. The project complements its solar installation projects in Sacramento, Petaluma and Santa Rosa. Stations are rated at Tier 2, which uses alternating current (AC) power and can provide between 14 and 35 miles of range per hour of charge.

“As the use of electric vehicles continues to grow, the proper infrastructure will be critical equipment for employees needing office charging,” Blake Riva, president of Basin Street Properties, said in a statement. “This initiative is part of our broader efforts to provide exceptional real estate amenities to help tenants reconnect with their teams when they return to the office.”

Sonoma County has 794 electric car charging stations as of Monday, according to the state Energy Commission, 551 of which are available for public use. The new stations are located at 5341 Old Redwood Highway, 1400 North McDowell Blvd., 1420 North McDowell Blvd., 1800 South McDowell Blvd., 2000 South McDowell Blvd. and at Petaluma Marina.