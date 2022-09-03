Creative ways to market your business

1. Create a website

It may seem obvious, but if you haven’t established your online presence with a website yet, it’s high time you did. Without a sleek, responsive website that provides a comprehensive overview of your business, services, and products, countless leads will be missed. Most importantly, a website makes it easy for existing and potential customers to contact you and, if you have a storefront or consumer-facing offices, to find where you are.

2. Create a Free Google Business Profile

Getting your business to rank organically in Google search results can be a long haul, but there’s a shortcut that works especially well for small businesses with local customers: setting up a verified google business profile. By completing this very simple and quick step, you can manage how your business appears on Google Maps and Google Search Engine Results Pages (SERPs). Having a Google Business Profile not only makes it easy for customers to find you, but a verified profile with clear calls to action and customer reviews also gives people confidence that your business is legitimate.

3. Create a blog to drive customers to your website

Blogging about your industry positions you as a thought leader and drives organic traffic to your website from search engine results. Try to focus on relevant topics that your target audience will find interesting, and create a meaningful call to action (CTA) at the end of the article that prompts readers to take the desired action. This could be subscribing to your blog or clicking through to a main product page.

4. Advertise on digital audio

One of the best ways to target your advertising and get the most out of it is through digital audio advertising. It’s a great way to get your message to exactly who you want with advanced targeting capabilities, at times when listeners are immersed in music or podcasts relevant to your business or product. Your ad can reach people when they’re cooking at home, driving their car, or walking their dog. In these screen-free times, people are more likely to pay attention to advertisements. However, you can really boost your marketing efforts by pairing audio ads with display ads on Spotify for increased engagement.

5. Ask your customers to review your business

Like good products or services, good ideas for promoting a business start with the customer, since it is their opinion that matters most. In reality, 95% of consumers report that they read reviews before purchasing a product. Ask your most loyal and satisfied customers to leave positive reviews on sites like Yelp, Google Reviews, OpenTable, and Facebook to give new customers the confidence they need before making a purchase.

6. Develop a brand personality on social media

Another obvious, but crucial step to engage your audience and give your brand or business a personality. Being active on social media shows that you are present and ready to interact, but choose your platforms wisely. Instagram and Pinterest, for example, are great choices if your product is consumer-facing and eye-catching. Twitter works well for big brands that need a voice to engage with their audience, while creating a Facebook business page is a good all-rounder for keeping your customers and prospects informed about business updates and entertained with real-time content. Don’t try to do everything; you’ll just spread yourself too thin and have a hard time keeping your accounts up to date. Instead, stick to the channels that work best for you.

7. Advertise on social media

Having a strong social media presence is one thing, but advertising on the network of your choice is another. Social media advertising is simple, affordable, and highly targeted, no matter who or where your audience is, or how much you want to spend. As with Spotify Advertising, you can easily target your audience based on demographics and interests on social media sites like Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

8. Encourage Customers to Refer Friends and Family

Do you have a satisfied customer? Give them a digital referral code that they can use to refer their friends and family members to your business in exchange for an incentive like a free gift or discount each time a referral generates a sale. Research shows that leads generated from referrals have a 30% higher conversion rate than leads generated through other marketing channels.

9. Create a podcast

A podcast is a great way to raise awareness about your business while educating a captive audience on topics related to your industry. Successful podcasts require consistency, energy, and the ability to elevate enough content to capture and retain your audience. The quality and distribution of sound are essential. You’ll want to invest in the right podcast software or use a reputable recording service and then upload your podcasts to popular audio streaming services like Spotify. Be sure to promote your podcast on your website and social media channels, and end each episode with some type of CTA – a link to a landing page where listeners can take advantage of a promotion, for example – to attract new clients and clients.

The most effective podcasts involve conversations with guests who bring a fresh perspective to each episode. These could be thought leaders in your industry or local business owners talking about their careers, for example.

10. Attract Customers to Your Website with Google Pay-Per-Click Advertising

If you have the budget for it, consider creating a pay-per-click (PPC) campaign via Google AdWords. A well-constructed PPC campaign, especially one managed in tandem with a solid organic SEO strategy, can go a long way in launching a new campaign or introducing your brand to a new audience. Since you pay each time a user clicks on your ad, you want to give users every chance to convert once they land on your website.

11. Create your own YouTube channel

YouTube is the second-largest search engine after Google, making the video platform one of the best ways to introduce your business to new prospects. Your videos could feature best-practice demonstrations (‘how to’ and ‘best techniques’ guides) and include a final CTA to convert viewers who need further assistance or want to make a purchase. You can add a link to your website’s landing page in the comments and, if you’re monitoring traffic on Google Analytics— track the number of leads generated from your channel.

12. Showcase your expertise through webinars

If you want to establish yourself as an expert in a particular area, offering free webinars may be the way to go. Webinars allow people interested in what you have to say – which is presumably related to what you have to sell – to learn more about you, your brand and, of course, the subject matter. When someone signs up for your webinar, you can collect their contact information, including their email address, for future opt-in campaigns.

13. Advertise with a video

Similar to audio streaming services, placing an ad on a video streaming service can help you reach the audience you’re looking for, based on their demographics and interests, when immersed in relevant content. For example, when you advertise with a video on YouTube, you can access real-time analytics, including data on who is streaming what and for how long. As a result, you know exactly how much you are spend per 1,000 views (CPM). This new paradigm allows small businesses with the necessary resources to create a video ad without having to meet traditional TV ad rates and blow their budget.

In addition to audio ads, advertisers can also create video ads with Spotify to increase their chances of conversion. Our video ads serve listeners as they actively browse the app to discover new music and podcasts.

14. Leverage the power of influencers

Influencer marketing offers a valuable shortcut to reaching an engaged audience on social media. Finding the right influencer requires research and a deep understanding of social media audiences, but the return on investment can be substantial if you can find the right person to promote your products and endorse your brand on their own highly active channels. To get started, you might want to consult with an influencer marketing agency to identify a list of suitable candidates.

15. Advertise on online publications

Another way to make sure your advertising reaches the right people is to place banner ads in online publications whose target audience matches yours. For example, if you’re promoting cruise adventures, you’ll want to advertise on an inspirational cruise blog or on certain pages of a digital travel publication that covers cruising. This type of contextual marketing can be very effective, especially if you coordinate it with a great call-to-action and a conversion-optimized landing page.

16. Write an eBook

Another business exposure idea that can help establish you as an expert in your field is to write an eBook. Your eBook could offer consumers brand new content, or compile and repackage evergreen blog posts so they’re all in one place and available offline. Either way, your eBook should offer more value than a standalone blog post and should be heavily promoted on your website and other marketing channels to entice users to subscribe to your blog. or to your newsletter.

There is rarely a one-size-fits-all solution to increasing brand awareness and sales. Each marketing method recommended in this list can yield good results, but a multi-faceted approach that makes sense for your business is always more likely to succeed.

Spotify self-service advertising platform can be a game-changer for any business, regardless of size or age. Our user-friendly Ad Studio lets you create, manage, and report on your campaigns. You can define your marketing objectives, effectively target your audience, personalize your audio ad and track campaigns in real time.

If you run a small business and are looking for even more unique ways to advertise your latest product or service, check out Spotify’s small business advertising solutions.