CSL launches new integrated global branding

CSL, a global bioengineering company, said the company would integrate its subsidiaries into a single corporate family under the global CSL brand.





CSL is working to integrate all of its subsidiary names into one unified brand to establish a new global identity.







“As a goal-oriented organization, CSL has demonstrated excellent leadership in biotechnology for more than a century. This is the right time to further develop sustainable growth strategies and integrate all subsidiaries into the CSL brand,” CSL CEO Paul Perreault said last Thursday.





“With purpose, strategy, value and now an integrated brand, our identity will be established,” he added.





As part of the brand integration, the company will rebrand Sequirus, an influenza vaccine company, CSL Seqirus, and recently acquired Vifor Pharma, CSL Vifor. Both subsidiaries will continue with the formal name change process. CSL Behring, a company specializing in rare and serious diseases, and CSL Plasma, a plasma collection company, maintain their current mission.





The company expects the brand integration campaign, including the name change, to help it establish its new global identity.





“All CSL subsidiaries will provide innovative products and services to patients and people in more than 100 countries, just as they do today,” Perreault said. “All of our 30,000 employees will deliver on their commitments to showcase innovation in all areas, including its passion, products and performance for the benefit of patients and human health.”