Dentsu Named 2021 Agency of the Year in Prestigious Google Honors Program – Campaign Briefing

| BY Ricki Green |

Dentsu received the 2021 Agency of the Year award as part of the prestigious Google Honors program.

The award recognizes the achievements of top performance marketing agencies and vendors in Australia and New Zealand – with over 35 agencies participating in the program in its fifth consecutive year, ending Omnicom’s Resolution 3-year winning streak Digital.

Sue Squillace, CEO of dentsu Media ANZ said: “This is a huge achievement and I’m very proud of all the media teams who have been involved in our agencies and markets. To achieve this, more than 35 other agencies who participated represents a considerable effort and, above all, it reflects incredible results for our clients.

According to Andrew Macdonald, National Head of Paid Research and Social Media at dentsu: “During this challenging year for our research teams, they have shown their energy, passion and commitment to collaboration, fostering constant learning and improving our work, which was brought to life in the 55 case studies that were submitted throughout the year.

Dentsu also won Agency of the Quarter for Q2 and 3 individual awards throughout the year, with Peter Young, Clare Graham and Ryan Roberts all recognized for their individual contributions.

To qualify, performance marketing agencies were invited to participate in the awards and were measured against specific product metrics indicating best practices – metrics designed to deliver the best possible business results to clients.