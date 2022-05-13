Director of Creative Content and Branding – University of Tulsa

The description:

The Director of Creative Content and Branding, Men’s Basketball will be the Creative Director of Men’s Basketball, responsible for leading and growing the University of Tulsa Men’s Basketball brand and managing key social media men’s basketball. CHARACTERISTIC FUNCTIONS & RESPONSIBILITIES Develop graphic design materials for external units to be used for digital and printed purposes. The guarantee is expected to increase the visibility and brand of the University of Tulsa men’s basketball program

Internal Materials – Team collateral materials, including but not limited to camp brochures, stationery, internal documents, team schedules, etc., will utilize a working knowledge of the process. printing, digital photography, videography and techniques for use in motion graphics; oversees creative player photo shoots

Recruiting Materials – Create compelling designs and infographics that effectively promote Tulsa Men’s Basketball; create and organize a working system to produce recruitment materials and necessary resources; design mailings, social media and personal recruitment campaigns

Manage and direct content for the main social media sites of the men’s basketball department, including the creation and implementation of annual social media strategies and plans

Work with video, communications and marketing staff to ensure content adheres to the service’s brand standards and is regularly updated on the service’s main social media accounts, while regularly interacting with fans on social media

Capture the atmosphere of match day; capture and collect in-game content to use for recruiting, marketing and staff training materials

Performs other assigned duties