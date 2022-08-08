Donna Korn’s Campaign Pledges No Negative Publicity in Campaign

Licensee Donna Korn pledges no negative publicity Donna Korn logo Donna Korn alone

Ms. Korn believes voters want to focus on our path forward and prefer progress to persecution.

I have focused and will always focus on the positive, on what we can do together to improve Broward Schools” —Donna Korn

DAVIE, FLORIDA, USA, August 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ — School board incumbent Donna Korn has met with supporters, the press and the community to confirm her commitment to no negative publicity.

“I’ve visited thousands of homes and attended hundreds of events from Deerfield to Miramar and the one universal truth I hear is that our communities want progress,” Korn said. “They are tired of political attacks and prefer to talk about how I can continue to help and serve them” she shared.

When asked why she chose this direction, she replied, “I have always focused on the positive, what we can do together to improve Broward schools. Dividing rhetoric has divided our country, and I want to be the person to unite them. I want to change the dialogue.

Donna’s experience and commitment to the community won him more support than any other candidate. They include the Broward Teachers Union, AFL-CIO, Florida Education Association, Broward Principles Assistants Association, Broward County Council of Professional Firefighters, Equality Florida, and The Hispanic Vote.

Originally from South Florida, Donna Pilger Korn has dedicated her life to the Broward County community. A graduate of Broward County Schools, she went to study at Emory University before returning to teach at Western High School, her alma mater. A mother of three and former president of the PTA, she went from teacher to school board member while also working at Cushman Wakefield as general manager of commercial real estate, where she is a leader in commercial real estate for over 28 years. In her “spare time”, she has been an ad litem caretaker to be a voice for children without one as well as an integral part of HANDY, the Children’s Service Council, the Value Adjustment Board and the Greater Fort Lauderdale Chamber of Commerce .

For more information, please visit DonnaKorn.com or call Robert W Kuypers