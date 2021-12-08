Dribble Media Struck Over Irresponsible Esports Betting Advertising | Marketing and Affiliates

The UK Advertising Standards Agency (ASA) has confirmed a complaint against Dribble Media over a Facebook ad promoting esports betting on the video game title Midnite.

The ad in question, which appeared on September 18 of this year, read “Top Esports for UK Games … Crazy Chances, Huge Payouts for The Blitz”, alongside an image of a tweet that read ” I’m so addicted to CS: GO paris rn I did the craziest [sic] calls “.

A single complainant contacted the ASA saying the ad encouraged problem gambling behavior and challenged the irresponsibility of the ad.

Dribble Media responded by claiming that the ad was created by a third-party company that violated its policies on social media ads. Dribble Media added that the ad has been removed and said it will no longer work with the third party.

In its assessment, the ASA referred to how the CAP code states that marketing communications must not portray, condone or encourage gambling behavior that is socially irresponsible or that may result in financial, social or emotional harm.

The ASA said references to “hang bets on CS: GO” portrayed gambling addiction in a positive light and therefore condone and encouraged problem gambling behavior.

The authority also said that the statement “do the most craaaaazi [sic] calls ”presented the betting recklessly in a positive light and therefore in a way that could result in financial, social or emotional damage.

Considering these two factors, the ASA said the general impression of the announcement was to condone and encourage betting in a way that could be detrimental.

The ASA acknowledged that the ad was created by a third-party company and that Dribble Media advised the authority that the ad was not in line with its policies. However, he said Dribble Media was still responsible for its advertising.

The ASA added that the ad violated rules 1.3 of the CAP code (edition 12) relating to responsible advertising and 16.3.1 relating to gambling.

As a result, the ASA told Dribble Media not to portray, condone or encourage gambling behavior that is socially irresponsible or that may result in financial, social or emotional damage in the future.