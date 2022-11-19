Drum Island restoration part of SC Ports Agency’s effort to go green | Company

From a waterfront location on the Charleston Peninsula, Mark Messersmith says he can see all the best the State Ports Authority has to offer.

There are the breakbulk ships loading cars at the Columbus Street Terminal, with cargo containers arriving at the Leatherman Terminal further north. Between them is the salt marsh of Drum Island, in the shadow of the Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge.

“You look and you can see the trade and you can see the conservation – it’s all there,” said Messersmith, the SPA’s permitting officer and head of the shipping agency’s environmental initiatives, such as restoration work on Drum. Island. “It’s always been great for me since I started working here to see that.”

The creation of 22 acres of salt marsh at the southern end of Drum Island was part of the authority’s commitment to offset the destruction of 11 acres of wetlands during the construction of the Leatherman Terminal, the port’s newest facility. of Charleston which opened in March 2021.

The SPA worked with Collins Engineers on the $4 million effort to restore what had been a dredge disposal site that had not been used in decades. The island was in poor condition – the tip had eroded and the tree fringe had fallen into the beach tide, according to a report by the Post and Courier.

“It was basically sitting there with a lot of invasive species,” Messersmith said, adding that unwanted plants like phragmites, Chinese tallow and chinaberry had taken over much of the property.

After clearing and grubbing up the land, the SPA planted over 100,000 native marsh plants, such as cordgrass, to return the island to its natural state.

“We really restored an old area that had dredged fill up to the elevations needed to support a viable marsh,” he said. “We believe this adds significant value to the harbor because, rather than a fringing salt marsh and a contaminated naval base, you now have an uncontaminated salt marsh in the middle of Charleston Harbor that is so visible.”

The works improved water quality and provided nursery habitat for juvenile fish and other marine species. Oyster reefs are created every year along the coastline of the island. And monitoring is underway to assess the impact of the restoration on air quality.

“Now we have an area open to the tidal flow from the harbor, so the tide goes up and down and certainly it provides habitat like any other tidal stream,” Messersmith said. “There are a lot of invertebrates and fish going in and out of this creek.”

Messersmith is quick to point out that the restoration project required many people willing to work together.





“Many people have been involved — from our team, the contractors who did the work, and our amazing environmental partners — to making this project a success,” he said.

The restoration won a 2020 Engineering Excellence Award from the American Council of Engineering Companies of South Carolina, which cited its complexity and benefits to the public and the environment. It was one of the environmental projects that Barbara Melvin, president and CEO of the SPA, highlighted during her State of the Harbor Address on October 17.

“If you’re running or even walking across the bridge, when you’re on that slow, endless incline from Charleston to Mount Pleasant, just look to your right for inspiration,” Melvin said of Drum Island, adding the project has created a thriving ecosystem for birds and wildlife.

Melvin also touted other SPA initiatives, such as partnering with environmental groups to preserve 3,000 acres of land in the state as well as investing in hybrid cranes and electric trucks to reduce the port’s carbon footprint. . The new SPA yard being built in North Charleston, for example, will feature electric cranes and the agency has applied for federal grants that would pay for electric tugs and barges to move containers between the Wando Welch terminal in Mount Pleasant. and the Leatherman site. .

It’s all part of SPA’s “mission to become the greenest port in the Southeast,” Melvin said.



