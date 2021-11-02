Echodyne wins $ 20 million IDIQ contract from U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) innovation team

SEATTLE – (COMMERCIAL THREAD) –Echodyne, the radar platform company, today announced that the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Customs and Border Protection (CBP) innovation team has awarded the company a contract of indefinite delivery / indefinite quantity (IDIQ) of $ 20 million. The five-year agreement allows CBP to expand Echodyne’s state-of-the-art radar deployments and explore new radar applications along the country’s land and sea borders and ports of entry.

Echodyne was an early participant in the Silicon Valley Innovation Program (SVIP) of the Science and Technology (S&T) Directorate of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). Echodyne supplies its technology directly to DHS as well as through a growing number of integrators who supply systems of systems to DHS and its components.

Radars deployed in the field improve agent safety and provide significant intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) capabilities that were not previously available. Echodyne has already completed delivery of thirty (30) Echodyne EchoGuard radar systems under the terms of this contract.

“The award of this contract validates our position as the leader in ESA’s compact and portable radar systems that enhance intelligence and surveillance capabilities in the most complex defense and homeland security applications,” said Eben Frankenberg, CEO of Echodyne. “We look forward to continuing to innovate and deliver our high performance radar solutions to meet the national security needs of DHS and its components, including CBP. ”

Echodyne serves clients in the defense, national security and critical infrastructure protection markets around the world. Its radars are an essential component of counter-UAS, border security, and basic and perimeter 3D surveillance solutions. For more details, please visit echodyne.com.

Echodyne, the radar platform company, designs and supplies compact, solid-state, patent-protected MESA® radars. Ideally suited for defense, security, machine perception, and autonomy, Echodyne’s commercially priced electronic scanning radars are used by defense and government agencies, stand-alone developers and security integrators. for counter-UAS, border and perimeter security, protection of critical infrastructure, aerial drones. vehicles and autonomous vehicles. A privately held company, the company is headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, and is backed by Bill Gates, NEA, Madrona Venture Group, Vulcan Capital, Vanedge Capital and Lux ​​Capital, among others. For more information, please visit: Echodyne.com.