edgeTI obtains Basic Order Agreement (BOA) from NATO Communications and Information Agency (NCIA)

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your one week free trial for StreetInsider Premium here.

ARLINGTON, Va., Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Edge Total Intelligence Inc. (“edgeTI”), a leader in real-time digital operations software, today announced that it has signed a base order agreement (BOA # 115779) with NATO Communications and Information Agency (NCIA).

NCI BOAs are procurement instruments negotiated between product and service providers and NCI on behalf of NATO. The objective of the BOA procurement process is to provide NATO host nations with an expedited and cost-effective method of procurement for commercial-off-the-shelf (COTS) products and services.

“The ability to see the right information at the right time on the right devices in real time and quickly take the best action is critical in today’s dynamic operations,” said Jim Barrett, CEO. “As NATO and its member nations seek to modernize and maintain situational awareness in an ever-changing landscape, they can now easily subscribe to the edgeCore platform for use in innovation labs. , command and control centers, intelligence operations, cybersecurity operations, executive outreach and others.”

edgeCore™ offers the only platform that unifies both control and intelligence in a cohesive security model capable of 1) federating single sign-on, 2) assigning privileges and data access by role and context, 3) Redact or remove sensitive content, and 4) Isolate data for multi-tenant usage situations.

Unique built-in capabilities in edgeCore are automation and data visualization capabilities that accelerate decision-making. These include: 1) Real-time data integration and automated preparation, 2) In-memory storage to avoid new data warehouses or repositories, 3) Visualization via charts, models and geomaps, 4) Composable visualizations and guidance and insight orchestrations, and 5) intelligent automation via low-code SDK for rapid development and continuous delivery.

“Through our previous work with NATO in the area of ​​cybersecurity, we understand and address the unique needs and challenges in delivering multinational defense and intelligence,” said Jacques Jarman, CRO and Head of Government. “We believe these same needs apply to NATO’s Defense Innovation Acceleration North Atlantic (DIANA) program, which builds on the success of DARPA and our recent JADC2 award. , which aims to reach partner nations in the NATO and Indo-Pacific theaters. ”

About edgeTI

edgeTI™ helps customers maintain situational awareness and accelerate data-driven action with its real-time digital operations software, edgeCore™. Global enterprises, service providers, and governments are more profitable when vision and action are united to deliver seamless experiences through the platform’s low-code development capability and composable experiences. With edgeCore, customers improve margins and agility by rapidly transforming siled systems and data in complex and evolving situations across business, technology and cross-domain operations, helping them achieve the impossible. Traded on: TSXV: CTRL, FSE: Q5i

Website: https://edgeti.com LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/edgeti Youtube: www.youtube.com/user/edgetechnologies Twitter: @edgesuite

For more information, contact:

Nick Brigman Phone: 888-771-3343 Email: [email protected]

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking information and statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements or information for purposes of applicable Canadian and United States securities laws, including statements regarding the government’s award of work through this contract process, work awarded through JADC2’s IDIQ contract or other works. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as “may”, “expect”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “believe”, and “continue”. or the negative thereof or similar variations. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in preparing any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated due to numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, including, but not limited to, business, economic and financial market conditions.

These statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including demand for its products, expected costs and the ability to achieve objectives. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include the continued availability of capital and financing, the impact of COVID-19 or other viruses and illnesses on the company’s ability to operate. , competition and general economics, market or business conditions. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Source: Edge Total Intelligence Inc.