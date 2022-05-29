EPS of $1.79 expected for Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) this quarter

Wall Street brokers expect Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get a rating) will report earnings per share of $1.79 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts released earnings estimates for Lamar Advertising. Lamar Advertising posted earnings per share of $1.75 in the same quarter last year, suggesting a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly results on Monday, January 1.

On average, analysts expect Lamar Advertising to report annual earnings of $7.28 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect the company to post earnings of $7.69 per share. Zacks Investment Research EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research companies that track Lamar Advertising.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get a rating) last released its quarterly results on Thursday, May 5. The real estate investment trust reported earnings per share (EPS) of $0.91 for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. Lamar Advertising achieved a net margin of 23.66% and a return on equity of 35.97%. The company posted revenue of $451.40 million for the quarter, compared to $427.21 million expected by analysts. During the same period last year, the company achieved EPS of $1.15. The company’s revenue for the quarter increased 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equity research analysts have published reports on LAMR shares. StockNews.com moved shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “strong buy” rating in a Thursday, May 19 research note. Morgan Stanley cut its price target on Lamar Advertising shares from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a Monday, Feb. 28 report. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage of Lamar Advertising shares in a report on Tuesday, March 29. They set a “market performance” rating and a price target of $131.00 on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAMR. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Lamar Advertising in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Lamar Advertising by 261.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 289 shares of the real estate investment trust worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, UMB Bank NA MO acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s shares.

Shares of Lamar Advertising traded at $2.80 at midday on Friday, hitting $98.77. 399,876 shares were traded, against an average volume of 711,977. Lamar Advertising has a 12-month low of $89.14 and a 12-month high of $124.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a price-earnings ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt ratio of 2.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30. Investors of record on Monday, June 20 will receive a dividend of $1.20. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16. This represents an annualized dividend of $4.80 and a yield of 4.86%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.15%.

About Lamar Advertising (Get a rating)

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with more than 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of advertising formats from billboards, interstate logos, transit and airports, helping local businesses and national brands reach large audiences every day.

Featured articles

Get a Free Copy of Zacks Research Report on Lamar Advertising (LAMR)

For more information on Zacks Investment Research’s research offerings, visit Zacks.com

This instant alert was powered by MarketBeat’s narrative science technology and financial data to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reports. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat’s editorial team prior to publication. Please send questions or comments about this story to [email protected]

Should you invest $1,000 in Lamar Advertising right now?

Before you consider Lamar Advertising, you’ll want to hear this.

MarketBeat tracks Wall Street’s top-rated, top-performing research analysts daily and the stocks they recommend to their clients. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the market takes off…and Lamar Advertising wasn’t on the list.

While Lamar Advertising currently has a “Buy” rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

See the 5 actions here