ET MediaLabs Wins Performance Branding Mandate for Kapiva

ET MediaLabs, a marketing and growth analytics company, announced its latest collaboration with Kapiva, a D2C Ayurvedic nutrition brand. ET MediaLabs will enhance Kapiva’s performance branding services with the goal of building awareness, amplifying and retaining brand loyal customers.

Kapiva recently joined Malaika Arora as a brand ambassador and strategic investor. She will also promote Kapiva Skin Foods in brand campaign ads and digital films.

Raghav Kansal, Founder of ET MediaLabs, said, “We are delighted to announce our partnership with Kapiva. The brand intends to offer its consumers modern and accessible Ayurvedic nutrition and is therefore revolutionizing the category. Our goal for Kapiva is to build brand awareness in the minds of consumers and serve larger business goals such as high NCAs at lower cost.

Shantanu, COO of Kapiva, said, “We are pleased to have achieved a consistent rate of growth. However, to cross the chasm and become a household name, we will first need to reach the right audience with the right message. We look forward to leveraging the power of performance branding and its impact to drive the sustainable growth of our business. We hope to leverage ET Medialabs knowledge to reach the right audience using branding campaigns for Kapiva Skin Foods – Glow Mix.

