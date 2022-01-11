European medicines regulator expresses doubts over need for fourth booster dose

The exterior of EMA, the European Medicines Agency, can be viewed in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, December 18, 2020. REUTERS / Piroschka van de Wouw

Jan. 11 (Reuters) – The European Union’s medicines regulator on Tuesday expressed doubts about the need for a fourth booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and said there were currently no data for support this approach because it was looking for more data on the fast-spreading Omicron variant.

“Although the use of additional boosters may be part of contingency plans, repeated vaccinations at short intervals would not represent a long-term sustainable strategy,” said Marco Cavaleri, head of vaccine strategy at the European Medicines Agency, during a press briefing.

The EMA official expressed concerns that a strategy of giving boosters every four months hypothetically poses the risk of overloading people’s immune systems and leading to fatigue in the population.

Cavaleri also said more data on the impact of the new variant on vaccines and a better understanding of how the current wave is going is needed to decide whether an Omicron-specific vaccine is needed.

“It is important that there is a good discussion around the choice of the composition of the vaccine to ensure that we have a strategy that is not only reactive … and try to propose an approach that will be adapted in order to prevent a future variant, ”he said.

The EMA said it is currently in conversation with vaccine developers in case an updated vaccine is needed, but added that such a change would need to be coordinated globally.

