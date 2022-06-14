EV Safe Charge launches mobile EV charging robot with interactive advertising platform

EV Safe Charge, a flexible electric vehicle (EV) charging technology provider, today unveiled ZiGGY, its mobile EV charging robot.

ZiGGY will bring electric vehicle charging to parking lots, shopping and entertainment centers, hotels, fleet operators and property owners, providing charging and overcoming the limitations of stationary electric vehicle chargers without the need for infrastructure electric. Additionally, ZiGGY’s digital ad server may generate ad revenue for installation and display personalized information.

“Strong electric vehicle sales and emissions reduction targets are creating a more sustainable future, but electric vehicle charging infrastructure is not keeping up,” said Caradoc Ehrenhalt, Founder and CEO of EV Safe Charge Inc. and inventor of ZiGGY. “ZiGGY is a flexible and simple solution for virtually any office, mall or apartment complex to meet the growing charging needs of its tenants and guests without costly and time-consuming investment in infrastructure and installation, if at all possible. . In many cases, especially in older buildings, adding EV chargers is not an option until now. »

ZiGGY will be summoned to an EV through a mobile app or in-car infotainment system and arrive at the vehicle’s parking space, ready to reserve the spot for plug-in charging. ZiGGY is capable of returning to its home base to recharge from the grid, battery, or solar power, or a combination thereof. ZiGGY can also be chosen for offsite charging if no infrastructure is available or desired onsite.

ZiGGY is equipped with two extra-large screens that serve as information kiosks or interactive advertising displays – an additional revenue generator for parking operators. EV Safe Charge will lease ZiGGY to provide “charging as a service” to facilities and provide ongoing technical support and maintenance. Facility operators will have the option of directing vehicle owners to the app for payment or providing a top-up as an equipment. Parking operators will no longer need to block off spaces for permanent EV chargers as ZiGGY can serve all parking spaces.