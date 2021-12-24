Fan kicked out for wielding an arrow that branded transgender wrestler ‘father of this guy’

A wrestling fan was kicked out of an AEW Dynamite event on Wednesday after holding up a derogatory sign towards transgender wrestler Nyla Rose, who became the first trans wrestler to win a major American title when she won the women’s world championship AEW in 2019.

Photos of the panel and of Rose’s reaction in the ring were posted on Twitter after the game, which took place at the Greensboro Coliseum.

“Nyla Rose is this guy’s dad,” read the fan’s panel, next to an arrow pointing to her left.

Rose was in a match against Ruby Soho when she spotted the fan sign and gave her the middle finger.

The other close to Rose confirmed the fan was kicked out by security in a tweet.

A wrestling fan, left, was kicked out of an AEW Dynamite event on Wednesday after holding up a derogatory sign towards transgender wrestler Nyla Rose

Rose, pictured, became the first trans wrestler to win a major US title when she won the AEW Women’s World Championship in 2019

Nyla Rose, a transgender woman, competes in the All Elite Wrestling Women’s World Championship at Capitol One Arena in Washington, DC on October 2, 2019

“The AEW security team are absolutely amazing,” she tweeted in response to the incident.

“The guy was escorted. Just because it wasn’t fast enough for some of you doesn’t mean you haven’t done your job. Their first priority is to protect the talent that is actively performing. ‘

The fan, who was wearing a face mask at the time of the game, was not immediately identified. Rose ended up losing the game against Soho.

Rose became the first openly transgender wrestler in history to sign with a major North American promotion when she signed with AEW in 2019.

The following year, she became the first trans wrestler to win a title in a major US promotion when she won the AEW Women’s World Championship.

In 2019, the 39-year-old wrestler discussed her transition with Sports Illustrated.

Rump Thump, left, and Nyla Rose, right, celebrate victory in Capitol Wrestling World War IV on December 29, 2017 at the Capitol Auditorium in Hoboken, New Jersey

Rose became the first openly transgender wrestler in history to sign with a major North American promotion when she signed with AEW in 2019

“My mom made no secret of how proud she was of me before (the transition) and how she had the child she wanted,” Rose said.

“I never wanted to take that away from him. I had a feeling on some level that I was going to steal his happiness, as crazy as that might sound.

“There was (finally) a point of no return where I was, I have to do it for myself. I am sorry. I tried to be who you wanted me to be, ”she continued.

“I tried to live for others, but at one point I had to stop doing it for my own health and well-being. I had to be myself.

Rose has also worked as an actress, having starred in the 2016 Canadian television series The Switch as the main character.

The incident with the sign comes amid an ongoing debate over whether it is fair for transgender women to participate in female sports.

UPenn swimmer Lia Thomas has sparked fury by breaking records of up to 30 seconds, though the National College Athletics Association says she suppressed her testosterone for a year and meets the criteria for ‘she set for trans athletes.