Former Goldman banker Roger Ng’s 1MDB trial is about to begin

“Possibly the biggest robbery in the history of the world”

Today, former banker Roger Ng is due to stand trial in a Brooklyn courtroom over allegations he encouraged the looting of the massive Malaysian state fund known as 1MDB. The legal proceedings will resurrect a scandal that saw $4 billion stolen from the Malaysian government and tarnished the reputation of Ng’s former employer, Goldman Sachs.

Ng reportedly introduced Goldman colleagues to Jho Low, the businessman accused of orchestrating what Ng’s own lawyers called “perhaps the biggest heist in the history of the world”. Prosecutors say Low, Ng and former star banker Tim Leissner conspired to pay $1 billion in bribes to government officials to win Goldman warrants for $6.5 billion bond issues for 1MDB. The money earmarked for the fund was then spent on a Beverly Hills hotel, a mega-yacht, a transparent grand piano, funding for “The Wolf of Wall Street” and more.

His former Goldman colleague is expected to be a key witness. The testimony of Leissner, who pleaded guilty in 2018 and agreed to forfeit up to $43.7 million in assets, is considered crucial to the prosecution. He could start testifying as early as this week. (Low is still at large and denies any wrongdoing.)

Ng says he has become a scapegoat. His lawyers will argue that Ng was not a key player in setting up the 1MDB bond deals and that their client was unaware that the money he received came from the misappropriated proceeds of those deals. They could also point to evidence that Leissner was a con man who tricked many people at Goldman.